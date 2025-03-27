In Frame with Flickr – Street Photography Review 3/27/25

We’re back with this month’s In Frame with Flickr Street Photography Review. We’re sharing some photos from Flickr Social that catch the unique and quickly fleeting moments of Flickr members daily lives while they take their cameras on the go. These photos are all curated from our Flickr Social group as well as other street photography centric spaces on Flickr. Enjoy a walk through the streets with us and keep an eye out for any interesting views you see along the way.

Street Portrait – Jemine by Daniel Fortin

Firenze in ballo by Giuseppe Menniti

München by Stefan Gries

Sparrow by dc. roake

Street portrait Lisbon by Jed Pearson

Balam Pickhari 2025 – The Ultimate Holi, Festival of Colours by Flip the Script

Gotham by AAcerbo

Photographer by Rodrigo Godinez

Lohring by Frank Topel

Untitled by Juan C. Manhana

Street Photography Group Feature

Check out the New York Photography group!

It should come as no surprise that NYC is a great place to capture unique, exciting and endless opportunities for some of the finest street photography. The New York Photography Flickr group provides that space for NYC street photography appreciation and connection. At over 24k members and 586.5k photos, this group helps bring Big Apple views to any part of the world. Whether you are snapping pics in NYC and want to share them or you just want to see what the fuss is all about, check out all of the boroughs in New York City and beyond by joining the New York Photography group today!

Chess players in Central Park, NYC by Sergiy Galyonkin

Stillness Underground by Juan Carlos Labarca Lazcano

