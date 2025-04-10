Go Birding with Flickr Groups

With National Go Birding Day, April 26th, right around the corner and Earth Month well underway, we want to connect bird watching enthusiasts all over the world with Flickr groups that match their love for birdwatching and bird photography. These are a few of the most active and prolific bird focused Flickr groups and provide great spaces to share your bird photography on Flickr.

Flickr groups are a perfect place to connect with Flickr members who share your interests. Whether you’re an avid bird photographer, a casual watcher or new to the appreciation of all things aviary, we hope you will take a moment to learn a little more about these Flickr groups and see if one of them is a good fit for you.

With over 100K members and over 4.5 million photos, the aptly named Birds Photos Flickr group is a great place to start. You’ll find an enormous collection of bird photography and may find some inspiration to share your own favorites as well. Words of wisdom from a group admin rings true for bird enthusiasts everywhere, “The first essential element in bird photography and videography is a sincere respect for the birds and their environment. In any conflict of interest, the well-being of the birds and their habitats must come before the ambitions of the photographer or videographer.” Check out this group to find nature lovers who respect the planet and lives of creatures great and small and enjoy the stunning shots that capture that sentiment.

Birding in the Wild is another favorite and focuses on birds specifically in natural settings, no zoo or captive bird shots here. You may also enjoy some views of bird nests and eggs while you scroll through the photo pool. There is a limit to the number of photos to share to this group daily, so make sure to pick your very best shots before uploading them to the photo pool.

While the Nature and Animals Flickr group is not just for the birds, you will find a lot of them in this extensive photo pool. With over 1 million photos available to browse, it is worth a visit. The importance of sharing nature photography in groups like this one is well explained by this group’s admin, “One of the biggest benefits of nature photography is that it can educate others about the beauty and vulnerability of our planet. With the onset of social media, it is now easier than ever for local photographers to make a global impact around the world. Our voices resonate louder. Our power to make a positive change on both a local, national, and international scale is stronger.”

Interested in more birds on Flickr?

Along with a very engaged birding community, there are other some impress bird themed archives stored on Flickr that you shouldn’t miss. One of those is shared by the Smithsonian Institution, part of the Flickr Commons organization. They house a large collection of bird drawings created by well known ornithologist, Robert Ridgway. This collection includes over 500 drawings identifying different bird species over the course of several decades. Visit this awesome archive today!

Don’t forget, National Birding Day is on Saturday, April 26th. Get your bird watching (and photography) gear in order for the big day and don’t miss the opportunity to join a community event that’s for the birds!

