Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 4/11/2025

Scuffle by Francesco De Palma

Reflecting by Ermanno Braghiroli

Solomon’s Temple by Harvey Tomlinson

Armed by Calle Söderberg

Sedum by Peter Stenzel

Adamski Pelican by Brad

Space travelling by António Bagorro

Un petit câlin à maman !! by Geraldine Geraldine

