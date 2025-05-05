Flickr and Fracture are teaming up to celebrate what “mom” means to you

This May, we’re thrilled to team up with Fracture to celebrate a photo contest that captures “The many faces of mom,” and you’re invited to join the fun! Whether it’s biological moms, chosen moms, grandmothers, mother figures, caregivers, or anyone who’s played a nurturing role in your life, including those no longer with us, we’d love to see them through your eyes. It could be a candid moment, a portrait that captures their essence, or something more unique that tells their story. It’s up to you! We’re excited to see all the different ways you bring the theme to life.

How to participate?

Submissions for the contest open May 5th! You’re welcome to share up to five different photos, or just one if you prefer. They can be new or from your archives, as long as they reflect the theme ‘The Many Faces of Mom‘ and include the tag ‘FlickrxFracture’. Three (3) grand prize winners and ten (10) runner ups will receive some fantastic prizes from Fracture and Flickr. To get started, join Flickr’s official Flickr x Fracture “The Many Faces of Mom” Photo Contest group and read through the full contest rules.

Prizes

Fracture is providing some generous prizes for the contest winners that will make your photos look incredible. Please note that, due to shipping constraints, prizes for winners outside the US and Canada may be different or may include extra shipping costs. Here’s the rundown:

Grand Prize Winners (3)

1 Gallery Wall (consumer’s choice of style) from Fracture + 1 Year Flickr Pro

Runner Ups (10)

1 Custom Single Glass Print (consumer’s choice of size) from Fracture

The contest will remain open until May 19, 2025, and winners will be announced in June. We can’t wait to celebrate with you all!