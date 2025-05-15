16 Questions about 1 Photo with Eleonore Menga

1. Please introduce yourself. Who are you? What do you do? How long have you been into photography?

My name is Eleonore Menga. I’m a Montreal-based photographer with roots in Switzerland, Haiti and Congo, and a mother of four. I specialize in portrait and documentary photography that centers on identity, emotion, and connection—often within Afrodescendant and diasporic communities. I love capturing people in their real environments, especially families, revealing the quiet beauty of everyday life. Through a mix of vibrant colors portraits and tender black and white candid moments, my work tells stories that honor resilience, culture, and human bonds.

2. In one sentence, please describe what you captured in this shot.

This image captures the vibrant, layered rhythm of everyday family life—its joy, chaos, and fleeting tenderness—through a double exposure that freezes both motion and memory in the heart of our home.

3. Why did you select this photo to submit to the Flickr x BWP grant?

I selected this photo because the theme “The Spaces We Occupy” deeply resonated with me, and I felt inspired to create an image that celebrates the heart of my home. Our dining room is more than just a physical space—it’s where I connect with my children, where meals turn into long conversations and laughter carries us into the evening. These are the moments I cherish most, and I wanted to express the warmth, movement, and love we share in this space—not just for the contest, but as a keepsake for our family.

4. What style of photography would you describe this as and do you typically take photographs in this style?

I would describe this photograph as candid and documentary in style. It captures an everyday moment in a warm, lived-in space, using natural light and layered composition to tell a story. The image reflects my ongoing interest in documenting real life—especially the intimacy, chaos, and connection found in family environments. While I also explore other forms of portraiture, this candid, storytelling approach is one I return to often, as it allows me to celebrate the beauty in ordinary moments and the emotional depth of shared spaces.

5. When and where was this photo taken?

This photo was taken in spring 2025, in Montreal, Canada, during dinner time, with the sun already set. The ambient lighting comes from lamps, casting a soft, warm glow over the scene. Though the daylight has faded, the warmth of the moment lingers, reflecting the transition toward longer, brighter days as spring unfolds.

6. Was anyone with you when you took this photo?

No, I was alone with my kids.

7. What equipment (hardware and software) did you use?

I used a sturdy tripod and my Nikon Zf camera, relying on natural light and a high ISO to preserve the candid energy without distracting my kids with a flash. To create the final image, I merged two carefully composed shots using Adobe Photoshop, allowing me to capture both the layered movement and the fleeting stillness of our shared space.

8. What drew you to take this photo?

What drew me to choose this photo was the way my eldest son is backlit, radiating a quiet power and joy—an image of Black boyhood that’s rarely celebrated in this way. I was also moved by how his position overlaps with me observing the scene, capturing the layered dynamics of care and connection. I love that you can see me both standing to serve food and receiving the cat’s affection—moments that reflect how, in our home, the minute I give attention to one, everyone wants to be seen. This image brings together the everyday beauty, chaos, and deep bonds of our life.

9. How many attempts did it take to get this shot? How long did it take you to get one that you were satisfied with?

It took me three dinner times to get the right setting and perfect the camera angle and sharpness. I wasn’t in a rush—I enjoy learning through trial and error—but I trusted that once the technical details were in place, the right image would naturally unfold. Repeating the setup over a few nights also allowed my kids to fully get used to the camera and eventually forget it was there, which helped me capture a truly candid and natural moment.

10. Did you edit (or do any post-processing/production on) this photo?

Yes, I did some post-processing on the photo. I converted one of the images to black and white and used Photoshop to overlay it with a color image, creating a double exposure effect that reflects both the motion and emotion of the scene.

11. What encouraged you to share this photo online and with others?

What encouraged me to share this photo is the pride I feel in the story it tells—a tender, honest glimpse into our daily life that respects my children’s identities and privacy. Though it’s an intimate moment, it reveals just enough to evoke connection without overexposure. Each person in the frame occupies their own space—some subtly, others more boldly—reflecting their unique personalities and the natural rhythm of our family life.

12. Did you learn anything in the process of taking, editing, or sharing this photo?

Yes, I learned several valuable things in the process of creating this photo. I discovered how to effectively use the timer function on my camera, which will be incredibly useful for future self-portraits or nighttime photography. I also realized that mixing color and black and white within a single image can be powerful when it serves the story. Most importantly, I learned to trust my instincts—I now know I can translate a feeling into an image with intention and clarity.

13. Do you remember what you had for breakfast (or lunch or dinner) the day you took this photo?

Yes, I remember grating cheese that evening, so we were probably having one of our favorite comfort meals: chicken with pasta. The kids especially love a well-marinated chicken—flavorful and tender—which is a simple weekday dish, but one that always brings us together around the table.

14. What would you like people to take away from this photo?

I’d like people to take away a reminder to celebrate the ordinary days. Each uneventful moment is a quiet blessing. Take pictures—silly ones, beautiful ones, messy or tender—because your story matters, even if it’s just for your older self to look back on and remember the love that filled those everyday spaces.

15. What’s next for you in your journey with photography?

I’ve just graduated from the two-year Commercial Photography program at Dawson College, and this year, my focus is on growth—both creatively and professionally. I have three main goals: expanding and sharing my portfolio, continuing to learn new techniques, and deepening my documentary work. I’m currently developing two personal projects: one about an inspiring woman in politics, and the other about my late grandfather’s connection to the Congo River. I fuel my creativity by participating in contests that push me to create new work, and I continue my learning through online classes on night photography, storytelling, image retouching, and even the Lingala language. This year, I’m choosing fewer projects to leave space for depth, experimentation, and adapting to working outside of the school environment, where I once had access to professional gear.

16. How can anyone reading this support your work?

You can support my work by engaging, sharing, and spreading the word—whether it’s liking, commenting, or referring my photography to others who might connect with it.

If you’re in need of a photographer or working on a project where my style could tell a meaningful story, collaborations and opportunities are always welcome.

Most importantly, if my work speaks to you, help amplify the voices and stories of the Afrodescendant and diasporic communities I capture, ensuring these narratives are seen and heard.

Each act of support—big or small—means the world.



See more of Eleonore’s photography on her Flickr account and Instagram account @eleonoremenga.

Eleonore Menga is a Montreal-based portrait and documentary photographer, originally from Switzerland. With a background in cultural anthropology and a Commercial Photography diploma from Dawson College, her work is rooted in identity, emotion, and connection. She draws inspiration from her diverse heritage and community, focusing on the beauty and resilience of Afrodescendant and diasporic stories. A mother of four, she loves capturing families in their everyday environments—where intimacy and authenticity quietly unfold.