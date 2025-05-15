Through the Lens: Wedding Photography Explored

While the school year is winding down with summer quickly approaching, wedding season is just starting to kick off which is why we wanted to focus this month’s Through the Lens on wedding photography. Shooting weddings is not a task for the faint of heart. This highly anticipated day that has been months if not years in planning, with a great deal of money and expectation on the line is happening rain or shine and will wait for no one. Wedding photographers have to be pros at showing up to the gig prepared but also being flexible and able to think on their toes. We asked a couple of wedding photographers on Flickr to share their tips on keeping a wedding day shoot as easy, natural and memorable as possible.

Photographer and documentarian, Alan Flowers has caught our eye at Flickr time and time again with his captivating shots. From candids to portraits, viewing a subject through Alan’s perspective tells a unique story about each subject that his camera spends a moment on. Rather than watching a scene from afar, his approach to photography brings the viewer into the scene with his subjects and his wedding photography is a great example of his technique and vision.

How do you capture authentic moments while remaining unobtrusive during the ceremony?

The more weddings you photograph, the deeper your understanding becomes. Each one offers unique experiences that help you grow. I believe wedding photography is all about mastering light. The more lighting scenarios you encounter, the more prepared you are to handle them with confidence. It’s a process of trial and error, and every challenge sharpens your instincts.

I spend about 90% of the day with my eye to the viewfinder. If I’m not looking through it, I’m adjusting my settings to match the changing light and time of day, especially when using external lighting. Living through the viewfinder keeps you present and ready—you won’t miss a moment if you’re always anticipating the next one.

What’s your approach to culling and selecting images after the wedding?

It’s best not to delete photos while you’re actively shooting. Instead, use moments of downtime, like during meals or while transitioning between locations to review and delete only the shots that are clearly out of focus. This way, you can take the time to zoom in and avoid accidentally discarding good images. Once the wedding is over and I’m back at my computer, I focus solely on selecting my favorite images, not deleting. By then, all the unusable shots should already be gone, thanks to the quick edits I made throughout the day.

How do you capture the unique personality of each couple in your images?

You have to remember they chose you for a reason. Every couple brings their own unique essence, shaped by their color preferences, clothing style, and wedding location. As a photographer, your job is to be fully attuned to their individual vibe and energy. That’s why I stay locked into the viewfinder to stay present, anticipate moments, and ensure my settings are always dialed in. Whether indoors or outdoors, I’m ready to capture everything without missing a beat.

What camera bodies and lenses are in your primary kit for wedding days, and why have you chosen this specific equipment?

I’ve probably used just about every camera brand out there, but Nikon has always been my go-to since day one. My all-time favorite model is the Nikon D700, which I now use as my secondary camera, while the D810 serves as my main body. I also enjoy shooting film with my Nikon N80, which I use as a third option. I alternate between color and black-and-white film depending on the mood of the day.

My favorite lens, hands down, is the 24–70mm zoom—it’s incredibly versatile and perfect for any situation, not just weddings. I also love working with prime lenses like the 20mm, 28mm, and 85mm f/1.8, whether I’m shooting digital or film.

Next, meet photographer and Flickr member, Chloe, aka CEGment. When we asked about her approach to wedding shoots she said, “I’m a disabled photographer from the UK, my wedding photography leans towards the natural documentary side but I also make sure to check what posed shots the couple want. I took a long 8 year break after having my girls as well as for my declining health but have recently picked my camera back up and easing myself back into it all at a more gentle pace.” We loved the natural way she brought out the client’s personalities in her wedding photography and wanted to learn more about her process in shooting these important events.

What moments beyond the ceremony and first dance do you find most meaningful to capture? Are there any that might surprise people?

I love being able to catch those natural moments, like flower girls playing with confetti, or when I have the happy couple alone to get some photos between events where they have a chance to let it all sink in and just be together without playing host to everyone else. I love catching those quiet moments between the celebrating, like when other couples join the newlyweds after their first dance. Another would be the speeches, hearing loved ones joking and sharing heartfelt memories or people that’ve passed away before the day and are missed, I’m not embarrassed to admit I’ve welled up a few times (and left my viewfinder needing a tissue).

What’s your philosophy on editing – how much is too much?

For me, when editing any kind of portraiture, I want them to look their best but not unnatural. I’ll edit away temporary things like blemishes, stray hairs or lashes, (boogers on babies) but at the most will only soften things like stretch marks, wrinkles and so on as they’re part of the natural beauty of the person. And I think taking a digital pumice stone to someone’s individual features can be a detrimental part of to someone’s negative self image, if all they ever see is a hyper edited image of themselves they’ll crumble in on themselves as they can never achieve it in reality. It erases the story of that person written on their person, each “flaw” tells a story of a life they’ve lived.

How do you approach lighting in difficult venues like dark churches or harsh midday sun?

It depends on the situation really, if it’s incredibly dark I’ll adjust my ISO and f-stops (and ALWAYS shoot in RAW of course for extra wiggle room in the editing process) as I know using a speedlight can be incredibly distracting, and if it’s a church ceremony the priest tends to REALLY not like it, but also there’s always the potential risk of someone attending having some sort of light sensitivity, and it would be the worst thing to trigger a health incident on a couples’ happiest day. Harsh sunlight is more of a double edged sword for me; on one hand it means I don’t have to worry about rain and it’ll be warm enough to drag the couple and wedding party around the venues for photos, but it can obviously be super harsh if you get the wrong angles. I try my best to be prepared for all weathers, but also to visit the venues if I can so I have a selection of spots I can use for all weather occasions. Worst case scenario though; grab the groomsmen to hold up the white umbrellas I pack with me to diffuse some light.

What do you wish more couples knew before their wedding day about photography?

That editing takes time! Sure I could rush it, but that leaves more opportunity for Uncle George to be blinking in that family shot, or that mud stain on the bride’s shoes to get missed. I take pride in my work, but more so, I know I’m taking more than just photos of that day, I’m capturing an intimate declaration of love, and it’s as much about making sure you all look amazing as it is reflecting the event in all its true glory. It can be a wonderful but stressful day for the couple, but it’s just as scary for your photographer that knows the weight of getting it right. Just save a slice of cake for us when we’re starting to flag at the end!

Wedding photographers unite on Flickr!

If you’re feeling inspired, there’s so much more to learn from the Flickr community. Make sure to give some of our wedding focused Flickr groups a search and connect directly with other wedding photographers who are out there in the field capturing these important events, all around the world. Flickr groups are a great place to learn, receive constructive feedback and just commune with other likeminded photographers. See you there!

