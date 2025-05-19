Sunday, May 18th was International Museum Day so we thought it was a great time to introduce a new addition to Flickr Commons. The Flickr Foundation is thrilled to welcome Auckland War Memorial Museum to Flickr Commons, the home for publicly shared archival photography. Their first contribution is a knockout collection of images by Tudor Washington Collins, one of New Zealand’s most celebrated early 20th-century photographers. These pictures from the mid 1900s are a fun look at big fish.

Portrait of a man fishing on a boat

Portrait of four men with a marlin lying flat on the stern of a boat

Portrait of a woman holding a jaw

Exploring New Zealand Through Tudor Collins’ Lens



The museum’s inaugural album, Catch of the Day! is nearly 500 images about sport fishing and having fun on the water. It was, as the museum shares, “part of his own lifestyle as much as the people in them.” Collins was a pioneering photographer whose work documented Māori communities, rural life, and scenic vistas. His images remain an invaluable record of Aotearoa’s heritage—learn more about his life and legacy in this biography from Te Ara.

Group of people on shoreline with fishing net

Woman wearing Naval cap standing on a boat

Woman wearing a naval cap holding a fish

About Auckland War Memorial Museum

Auckland War Memorial Museum preserves and shares the stories of its people, land, and history. Their collections span taonga (Māori treasured possessions), natural history specimens, military heritage, and photography—making them a perfect fit for Flickr Commons. We can’t wait to see what else they share! Be sure to follow their Flickr Commons account for more historical treasures.

Just want to see more fishing?

We’ve got you! Florida Memory has a collection of photographs of Florida’s big fish.

Tarpon jumping

UBC Library Digitization Centre has a historical collection of images from the Fisherman Publishing Society



Axel Anderson, Charlie Strom, Kurt Larsen, and others on board a fishing boat

And don’t miss Flickr user wakethesun’s curated gallery of Fish & Water Inverts from the Commons.

Tanganyika

Welcome to Flickr Commons, Auckland War Memorial Museum!