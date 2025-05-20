ICYMI: Flickr News and Updates April 2025

Welcome back for another round of news and updates from Flickr. April was full of announcements from a change to service for free members to fun new events like our Photographer of the Month program and our Monthly Photo Challenge group. Catch up on the news and events at Flickr by checking out this latest edition of ICYMI.

Service Update: Download Limitations on Free Accounts

In case you missed it, we’ve rolled out a service update to Flickr’s download options for free accounts, and we want you to know what to expect with that change. As of May 15th, Flickr now restricts downloads of original and large-size images (larger than 1024px) owned by free accounts. If you use a free account, this update applies to both your own content and to content shared by other free members. To find out more about this service update and how it may affect you, visit the Flickr blog.

Black Women Photographers Grant Recipient Announcement

Our Black Women Photographers grant submission period ended last month and we’ve announced the winner. Meet Eleonore Menga. Eleanore captured the theme ‘Spaces we occupy’ with beauty, artistry and technique and for that, she took the top prize, a $5,000 grant. This grant will help Eleonore further her photography business. Visit the official announcement blog and livestream to learn more about the winning photo and also check out the impressive runners-up photos there too!

Flickr Fundamentals – Explore Camera Finder!

We recently improved a much loved Flickr tool, Camera Finder. We want everyone to know just what we’ve updated, how to find your favorite gear stats and even where to compare your gear to find out what comes out on top. We’ve created a quick video to help give you the lay of the land for all things Camera Finder. Check out our recent blog post and give the video a view so you know just where to find the best parts of this new and improved tool.

Don’t miss our new Flickr Photo Challenge Group

We’ve kicked off a brand new photo challenge group and can’t wait to see what you have to add to it. Our first theme, Up Close & Macro photos has received some truly amazing submissions and there is still time to bring your own to the group. Join the Flickr Photo Challenge Group today and join the Flickr community in a fun and engaging group that brings together talented photographers who are up for a challenge.

Nominate your favorites for May’s Photographer of the Month

April brought about a wonderful group of nominations for photographers who focused much of their craft in film photography. One photographer came out on top as our very first Photographer of the Month. So congrats to our April Photographer of the Month, Benedetta Falugi, congrats!! Make sure to check out her photostream and give her a follow to see the beautiful film photography she shares to Flickr.

A new month brings us a new discussion thread where we’re accepting Photographer of the Month nominations for portrait photographers on Flickr. Join us in Flickr Social and share your own favorite portrait photographers to the thread. You might win yourself and an admired photographer a free year of Flickr Pro.

That’s a wrap for now. For more updates on upcoming events and product releases, check out the Flickr blog!

