In Frame with Flickr – Street Photography Review 5/22/2025

It’s time for our monthly street photography appreciation post. We’re celebrating the views of our neighborhoods, the people in our communities, the real life moments that street photography authentically captures in this month’s In Frame with Flickr – Street Photography Review.

From the diverse and captivating images shared to our Flickr Social group, to those posted in other street photo-centric groups on Flickr, there is no lack of shots to enjoy from this photographic genre on Flickr. So check out some of our favorites over the last month. Then grab your cameras and get out there to snap some of your own!

One on one consultation. by Efton Ellis

Celebration by Alessandro Banducci

Deep in the game by Vered Gilad Friedman

Worshipping the Bubble God by Melissa Johnson

Kingfisher by john.purvis

Сontrabass Player by photo&joy

2025 Stanford PowWow by armyblackhawkpilot

Felicità in uno scatto by Daniele Marzocchi

Simultaneous by _xs4all_

Street Photography Group Feature

Enjoy a moment of peace and street photography appreciation in the Street Zen Flickr group. Share your street photography in this group and find community with other photographers all over the world. Whether you’re looking for feedback and constructive critiques or just a place to enjoy other street photography captures, Street Zen is a great place to find your photography community.

Untitled by stefmtc

Untitled by Andrey x

Bliss by David Ingram

Smiling Kite by N Kitsumari

Looking for other Flickr groups to connect with? Visit our Discover page to find your match! If you’d like to have your own street photography featured in upcoming blog posts, make sure to join Flickr Social and start sharing your photos!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspi