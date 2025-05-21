16 Questions about 1 Photo with Jack Ledgerwood

1. Please introduce yourself. Who are you? What do you do?

Hi there, my name is Jack Ledgerwood. I am a retired software engineer, a techie, who has found my creative side that I never knew I had through my photography. I consider myself an amateur hobbyist who looks forward to seeing where my photography journey takes me, and I am proud of how far I have come. I have lived in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area for the majority of my life, and I have come to realize how many beautiful and wild places there are to visit, all within an easy day’s drive.

2. How long have you been into photography, and what drew you to it?

In the 1980s, I purchased my first 35mm SLR film camera, a Minolta X-370. It was mostly used for capturing travel and family memories. By the early 2000s, the cost for film and processing saw me using the camera less and less. Then the digital transition occurred, and I resumed my photography journey in 2015 with my first digital camera, a Nikon P610, a fully featured point- and-shoot. A few years later after I had taken an early retirement, my better half suggested that I find something to do with my free time.

I thought photography would be something fun, and I sought out local photography clubs. Little did I know at that time how significant of a decision that would be on my photography journey. Through all of the club’s activities, mentorships, and friendships, I have learned so much that my pictures have evolved from snapshots towards art. In 2019, I upgraded to a Nikon D7500 DSLR and I haven’t looked back on my photography journey.

3. In one sentence, please describe what you captured in this shot.



In this image is a tiny but beautiful male Indigo Bunting standing on an unopened sunflower in the midst of a huge early blooming sunflower field, probably wondering where all the sunflower seeds are.

4. What style of photography would you describe this as and do you typically take photographs in this style?

This is bird/nature photography, and it is my preferred style of photography. Throughout the various seasons, though, I do find myself participating in other genres such as sports with whitewater kayak racing, high wheel bike racing, and show horse jumping. One could make the case that sports photography is “wildlife” photography, right??? One benefit of my local photography club is the variety of organized field trips that get me out photographing subjects that I would not normally seek out. Whether that is for architecture, long-exposure at night, or blooming gardens for some close-up macro-opportunities, they help me expand my photography into new genres and subjects.

5. When and where was this photo taken?

This image was taken in early July, at one of the several large sunflower fields within a wildlife management area operated by the State of Maryland. Of course, as with most bird and wildlife photography, the early hours after sunrise usually provide you with the best opportunities. So the alarm clock was probably set for 4:45am, with an hour’s drive to the sunflower fields to make it for sunrise, just before 6:00am. This photo was taken a few hours later.

The early alarm clock is definitely one of the drawbacks to this genre of photography, as I am always chasing the sunrise. I set up on the edge of the sunflower fields as there’s no going into the fields, rightfully so. This protects the flowers from damage and doesn’t disturb the wildlife, as this is their home. Of course, like many photographers, I‘m a little camera shy and I like to stay out of pictures of others enjoying the view. So I made sure I used my BIG lens with lots of reach, as the little birds are not close.

6. Was anyone with you when you took this photo?

I find that photography is more fun when you experience it with a friend. And it’s useful to have their extra eyes and ears when you’re looking for the birds and wildlife. Now with that said, I was by myself when I took this image. All of my usual partners were out of town, and this particular trip to the sunflower fields was more of a scouting trip to determine the bird activity level (which was low) and how far along each of the sunflower fields were (which was not very far along). I returned with a friend a few weeks later, always chasing the perfect picture.

7. What equipment (hardware and software) did you use?

I used a Nikon D7500 crop-sensor DSLR with a Tamron 150-600mm G2 ultra-zoom lens. Since the camera and lens is a tad heavy to hold while waiting and watching for the birds, I placed it onto my Gitzo Tripod with a gimbal head. I also had to use a 2-step step ladder as I’m just too dang short to see over the sunflowers without it! I capture all of my images in raw format which requires me to post-process this image, and all of my images, in Adobe Lightroom Classic.

8. What drew you to take this photo?

When I’m out looking for and photographing birds, I’m always looking for the motion to attract my eyes and then the camera. Generally, if you’re looking for a specific bird or situation, the birds never cooperate. So, I’m taking pictures of most of the birds that I can place in my viewfinder (which is easier said than done most of the time), and then filtering through all of them when I get home to find the few gems.

I’m always amazed at the variety of birds that I have seen in these sunflower fields, but I do admit that the combination of the Indigo Bunting on the sunflowers offers such compelling complimentary colors. This photo is similar to one I had taken in a prior year where the Indigo Bunting was facing away from the camera, but I find this photo more inviting and compelling. I guess that I always seem to be chasing the “perfect” photo.

9. How many attempts did it take to get this shot? How long did it take you to get one that you were satisfied with?

Burst mode and digital are a bird photographer’s best friend! On this morning, the bird activity was really slow, so I came home with only about 100 images to wade through, and most of those I deleted. On days with more activity, coming home with 1500 images would be normal. Since it’s so sunny and the little LCD screen is so hard to see, I generally don’t know if I’ve captured any great shots until I’m home and load them into Lightroom. Then it’s like unwrapping a present when you find the keepers.

10. Did you edit (or do any post-processing/production on) this photo?

This image was captured in raw format, which requires some level of post-processing which I do in Adobe Lightroom Classic. I do not add or replace any elements in my photos, although very minor distractions such as dust spots may be removed.

11. What encouraged you to share this photo online and with others?

I get so much inspiration from other photographers’ work on Flickr, and I’d like to think that one day someone might be inspired by my images. Flickr is such a great site for virtually traveling and seeing the beauty of our world, and I like to share the beauty that I encounter in my little part of it. When I photograph events such as a kayak race, I’ll create an album on Flickr and share a link to the album with the race organizers so that they can share it with their participants. The participants are always thrilled to see themselves in action.

12. Did you learn anything in the process of taking, editing, or sharing this photo?

I don’t think there’s anything in particular that I learned from this one. It just reinforced the fact that for a good shot, sometimes you need a bit of luck to be in the right place at the right time.

13. Do you remember what you had for breakfast (or lunch or dinner) the day you took this photo?

I can’t remember what I was doing a week ago, but I am positive of what I had for breakfast that morning. Since the alarm clock went off way too early before the long drive and arriving by the 6:00 am sunrise, I had a belVita Sandwich Breakfast Biscuits with Dark Chocolate Creme, which I ate while standing on the step-ladder watching for the birds. That’s my go-to packable food item; since it’s not chocolate covered, it won’t melt in the heat.

14. What would you like people to take away from this photo?

I hope to draw attention to the beauty of this world that is all around us if one is willing to just look and be awed. I want to emphasize the importance of preserving these natural landscapes so that everyone can enjoy them for generations to come. It’s crucial that we respect nature and be mindful of our impact on the environment, fostering a deeper connection with the world around us.

15. Is there any feedback that you’d like to get on this shot?

One thing that I’ve learned through my years with my photography club is how everyone views the same image differently. It’s always great to receive feedback; that’s how I can refine my skills and, ultimately, improve my images.

16. How can anyone reading this support your work?

I would be thrilled for anyone who wants to support my work to follow me on Flickr, where I share all of my public photos and you can provide valuable feedback and comments. I can also be found on Instagram where I share a select few of my photos. I’d love to hear your thoughts on my work and how I can improve it, or how it touches you.

Jack Ledgerwood is an amateur photographer, based in Virginia, with a special interest in bird and wildlife photography. Jack has been concentrating on growing his photography skills since joining the Northern Virginia Photographic Society (NVPS) in 2019, and he is now capturing these stunning images of birds and a wide variety of other subjects. Make sure to check out his Flickr site for a captivating view of all his photos celebrating the avian world around us.