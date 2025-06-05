Making Waves: Ocean Photography in honor of World Ocean Day

World Ocean Day, which is an important day for the world to come together in shared admiration and advocacy for our blue planet arrives on June 8th. World Ocean Day is a call to action for everyone worldwide to consider the importance of the ocean in our lives here on Earth and also a moment for us to think about the roles each of us hold in creating a healthy, thriving world.

This year for World Ocean Day, we’re sharing a selection of stunning Flickr member photos that truly capture the awe and massive presence of the ocean. We hope you find some inspiration in these images and feel called to action. With this year’s theme of One Ocean, One Climate, One Future – Together, we encourage you to take the next steps needed to join in the efforts in protecting Earth’s oceans by visiting the official World Ocean Day site. Find upcoming events in your own community and show your appreciation and support today!

Happy World Ocean Day!

