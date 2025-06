Welcome to the weekend! It’s time to share some of our favorite shots from the Flickr Social group in this week’s Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Join our thriving community of photographers over on Flickr Social and share your own unique captures for a chance to be featured.

Human Slingshot by Elmer L. Geissler

Glasses bring clarity ;-) by Roy

Lac Bleu by Nycterix

Giovani Moriglioni by Eros Penatti

Stay Off the Dunes! by Dom Haughton

Dartmoor by AAcerbo

Antarctic fur seal by Ignacio Ferre Pérez

Luskentyre Beach by Kerrowdown Photography

Have a great weekend!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.