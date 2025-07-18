Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 7/18/2025

It’s Friday and time for another recap of some of our favorite images from Flickr Social in this week’s installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Join us over in the group and share your own photos for a chance to be featured.

Venice Colors by YJ Zhao

TOUR DE FRANCE ETAPE ENNEZAT MONT-DORE-SANCY 14 JUILLET! by Gilles Poyet

Fading Beauty by Feythlen

‘White Horse on a Summer’s Day’ by Jonathan Casey

The Desert Day Ends (colour) by Gerry Lynch/林奇格里

Jeremiah Collier by Adriano Bellucci

Untitled by jessie mann

One Heavy February by Jean-Marc

Have a great weekend!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.