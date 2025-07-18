Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 7/18/2025

It’s Friday and time for another recap of some of our favorite images from
Flickr Social in this week’s installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Join us over in the group and share your own photos for a chance to be featured.
Venice Colors by YJ Zhao
TOUR DE FRANCE ETAPE ENNEZAT MONT-DORE-SANCY 14 JUILLET! by Gilles Poyet
Fading Beauty by Feythlen
‘White Horse on a Summer’s Day’ by Jonathan Casey
The Desert Day Ends (colour) by Gerry Lynch/林奇格里
Jeremiah Collier by Adriano Bellucci
Untitled by jessie mann
One Heavy February by Jean-Marc
Have a great weekend!
