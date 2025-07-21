Take the Scenic Route: World Photography Day with Flickr x Oboz

Every year we come together in August to celebrate World Photography Day, a global celebration of photography and its impact on art, history and culture. At Flickr, we think just one day is not nearly enough so we’re starting the festivities early.

On August 8th, our party starts on the move with our friends at Oboz Footwear, hiking footwear makers from Bozeman, Montana. Oboz Footwear and Flickr, though perhaps an unassuming partnership, formed on our shared love of the outdoors and open spaces. Both brands are proud members of The Conservation Alliance; we recognize the natural connection between photographers and their relationship to the outdoors. Many photographers go off the beaten path—often hiking —to capture the perfect shot. That’s where Oboz Footwear comes in. Their love for hiking aligns with the creative journey, and it all starts with the right footwear.

The details:

While our annual World Photography Day contest is a global affair, this year we’re adding an extra special event for Flickr members in the San Francisco area.

When – Friday, August 8th from 5pm – 8pm.

Where – Meet us at the Lands End Trail located within Golden Gate National Recreation Area . The Lands End Trail is a 3.4 mile loop which will take approximately 1.5 hrs to hike and photograph. FYI the trail is noted to be as moderate in difficulty.

Who – Our host, Alastair Jolly , Flickr’s Global Brand Manager will be there to lead the walk and there will be some fun activities along the way.

RSVP – This event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are required , so make sure to follow the registration link and get your name on the guest list ASAP

What’s a Flickr celebration without a contest?!

What would the party be without an opportunity to share and enjoy some of the most stunning photos from Flickr members all over the world? Our World Photography Day contest kicks off August 8th and runs through August 25th. This year, we’re offering 5 categories to choose from.

Earth Unfiltered – Tag photo with #WPD25Nature

A category for our nature loves. Photos like aerials, landscapes, seascapes, astrophotography and more can be added to this one.

Wild at Heart – Tag photo with # WPD25People

Wild at Heart is our people category; Portraits, children, documentary style shoots, weddings and other events.

Animal Kingdom – Tag photo with # WPD25Animals

Animals, from wild to domestic (so pets are welcome here) should be added under this category.

Built Environment – Tag photo with # WPD25Urban

Our urban category is always a fan favorite. This category celebrates urban scenes, architecture, still life, city life and street art just to name a few.

Off the Map – Tag photo with # WPD25Open

And we can’t leave out our open category. This is for all of that fabulous photography that doesn’t quite fall into our other categories. Creativity is key!

Join the WPD contest group today!

To get started, join us in our official World Photography Day Contest 2025 group and read through the full contest rules. This year’s contest officially kicks off on August 8th so you have plenty of time to join and start figuring out which photos you want to enter. The contest will remain open until August 25th, 2025, and winners will be announced in September.

Prizes fit for any adventure seeker!

Oboz Footwear is providing amazing footwear as prizes for this year’s contest winners. Each category winner will receive (1) pair from Oboz Footwear’s Hyalite Collection (winner’s choice of model) for future trails + 1 Year of Flickr Pro. Please note that prize footwear may vary based on your location.

Winners outside of the US and Canada or in regions not covered by Oboz Footwear may receive different prizes. If shipping to your country is not possible due to distribution limitations, Flickr will provide an alternative prize of equal value.

More questions? Find answers in the contest FAQs.