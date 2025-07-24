In Frame with Flickr: Street Photography Review July 2025

Street photography and summer are a perfect match. Festivals, warm summer nights, parades and vacation exploration, people are out and about. Flickr members are capturing these moments everyday and we’re sharing some of our favorites in our July edition of In Frame with Flickr – Street Photography Review

We’re scrolling through Flickr Social and street photography focused groups to bring you a selection of some of the images that caught our attention this month. If you want your own photos to be considered for a feature, join us in Flickr Social and don’t forget to tag your photos to get them the attention they deserve. Take us on a walk through your city and show us the sites.

Rainy day in Strasbourg!

Rainy day in Strasbourg! by Robin Lieberg

West Seattle Public Fishing Pier

West Seattle Public Fishing Pier by Edmund Lowe

Busker Bliss

Busker Bliss by Daniel Dewan

Summer In The City

Summer In The City by Christoph Hetzmann

Construction workers

Construction workers by Matthias Berg

He Shall Move The Knight

He Shall Move The Knight by photo&joy

far away

far away by Alexandre Dulaunoy

Sale

Sale by Holger Marx

Street Portrait - Elfée (what a lovely surname!!)

Street Portrait – Elfée by Daniel Fortin

Tavern lanterns

Tavern lanterns by hidepon4649

53.ChristopherStreetPier.45.Village.NYC.29June2025

ChristopherStreetPier.45.Village.NYC by Elvert Barnes

Make sure to take some time in your neighborhood capturing the views. See you next month!