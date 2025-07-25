Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 7/25/2025

We’ve been waiting all week and the weekend has finally arrived. Welcome to another round of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. These are some of our favorites from the week. If you’d like a chance for yours to be included in the mix, head over to the Flickr Social group and join us!

Missing a Scoop of Nougat Ice Cream by Feng Deng

Facing the Sun by John Sadlouskos

Piping plover by John Owen

Arms of Love by smacnay

Serie luz y letras – Merche by José Miguel Soler Aguas

Color by Raul Caceres

Milchstraße, Teide Nationalpark – Milky Way, National Park by Frerk Meyer

La Jolla Cove Pelicans by Ron Scubadiver

Have a great weekend!

