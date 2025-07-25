Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 7/25/2025

We’ve been waiting all week and the weekend has finally arrived. Welcome to another round of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. These are some of our favorites from the week. If you’d like a chance for yours to be included in the mix, head over to the
Flickr Social group and join us!
Missing a Scoop of Nougat Ice Cream by Feng Deng
Facing the Sun by John Sadlouskos
Piping plover by John Owen
Arms of Love by smacnay
Serie luz y letras – Merche by José Miguel Soler Aguas
Color by Raul Caceres
Milchstraße, Teide Nationalpark – Milky Way, National Park by Frerk Meyer
La Jolla Cove Pelicans by Ron Scubadiver
Have a great weekend!
