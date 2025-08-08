Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 8/8/2025

We’ve arrived to the weekend so it’s time for another round of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. These are some of our favorites from the week. If you’d like a chance for yours to be included in the mix, head over to the Flickr Social group and join us!

Bracken and Hazel running wild on the beach

Bracken and Hazel running wild on the beach by Barry Potter

Portals

Portals by Christian Kellner

Hwange_Gabelracken_EVA_6269

Untitled by Eva Kröcher

Sedum Morganianun

Sedum Morganianun by Carmen Tapia Millán

Julia (xxxix)

Julia (xxxix) by Bureau 623

I see you

I see you by Mauro Martins

2025 : 100 Years of Leica – „Der besondere Augenblick“ Photo Contest Winner

Der besondere Augenblick by Dorothée Haeseling

Home of the blues (Cadillac 1957)

Home of the blues by Tatyana

Have a great weekend!

