Diverse Perspectives: Photographer of the Month Recap

In April we introduced a brand new program that encourages Flickr members everywhere to share and uplift members of the photography community who deserve some extra applause for their contributions to photography and their respective genres. The first four winners of this award proved to be talented, creative and inspiring artists that we are proud to deem our inaugural class of Photographers of the Month. In case you missed our earlier posts featuring the work of these four talented photographers, we wanted to give you a quick recap so you can give them a follow and enjoy the continued artistry that they share on Flickr.

April’s Photographer of the Month

Benedetta Falugi for Film Photography

Benedetta Falugi is a freelance photographer based in Tuscany, Italy. She was nominated for Photographer of the Month by her fellow Flickr members for her skilled and inspiring film photography. Her work stood out for its creativity, storytelling, and unique perspective. Check out Benedetta’s Flickr gallery, give her a follow if you love her work as much as we do.

May’s Photographer of the Month

Bureau 623 for Portrait Photography

LA based, Bureau 623 enjoys using their favorite movies as inspiration for their photo shoots. Flickr members nominated them for their portrait work that exudes cinematic vibes and provides a unique style making them our May Photographer of the Month. Check out their Flickr gallery, give them a follow.

June’s Photographer of the Month

Nina Papiorek for Black and White Photography

Meet Nina Papiorek, our June Photographer of the Month. Nina’s work in Black and White photography stands out for its eye-catching contrast and unique perspective. Visit Nina’s Flickr gallery and give her a follow to see more of her stunning photography!

July’s Photographer of the Month

Paul Foster for Sports Photography

Oxford based photographer Paul Foster won the top spot for our July Photographer of the Month for his exciting action shots. His portfolio perfectly embodies our July theme of Sports Photography. You can enjoy more of his photos in his Flickr gallery and then give him a follow to see more of his captures on and off the racetrack.

Accepting August Photographer of the Month nominations now!

This month, we’ve put a call out for the Wildlife and Animal photographers in the community. And for something new, this time around you can nominate your favorite Flickr photographer OR yourself. Visit the August nomination thread in Flickr Social to read more about the rules and how to get started. Then share some of your favorites in the thread to get them (or you) some deserved recognition.

Stay tuned as we continue to introduce you to more photographers you should know, each month.

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.