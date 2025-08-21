Through the Lens: Fine Art Photography Explored

This edition of Through the Lens is a homage to the photographers that bring some extra creativity, artistic vision and personal flare to their work. While photography can be perceived as straightforward documentation of a person, place, or moment in time, fine art photography introduces some extra imagination and magic into the photographic process. Through this approach, viewers can see everyday objects in completely new ways, and deeper stories unfold that we might otherwise miss. We see some of the finest examples of this genre across Flickr. We reached out to photographers who inspire us daily with their fine art photography and asked them to share their thoughts on creating images with art and imagination at the forefront.

Meet micke vmix

Photographer and Flickr member micke vmix regularly shares gorgeous photos on Flickr. Their creativity and ability to draw viewers into scenes that seem captured from magical otherworlds is exactly why we wanted to learn about their creative process.

Flickr: What role does post-processing play in your artistic vision versus capturing it in-camera?

micke vmix: I would say it’s a significant portion. Most of the time nature does a good job providing the mood already but I just like to go a bit further. To do that I only use raw-files because everything is done in “the moment” and there is usually no time to alter things more than aperture and shutter time. To rate how it mostly works for me, it’s first subject vs background. Second is lens characteristics. Third, post-processing and fourth the camera. In percentage, 30%/30%/30%/10%. Post-processing is only done in Capture One from raw file to jpg.

Flickr: What’s your relationship with “rules” of composition – when do you follow them versus break them intentionally?

mv: I would like to say that I don’t care about the “rules” of composition. But in reality I seem to use them a lot without thinking about them…When to break them? Sometimes it’s not possible to use them and sometimes it just looks better with a different composition. Live view and a flip screen on the camera is a friend here.

Flickr: What do you hope viewers take away from your work?

mv: I hope to just bring a little different view of the ordinary things in nature.

Meet Catherine Sienko

Catherine Sienko, aka coyotecat on Flickr, is an artist, photographer and print-maker located in Arizona. She’s been featured in many esteemed publications from National Geographic Magazine to the Smithsonian Magazine. As an artist and creative, Catherine’s work embraces that fine art approach that inspires us, so we asked her a few questions about her process.

Flickr: How do you approach lighting to serve your conceptual goals rather than just technical needs?

Catherine Sienko: Year round, during the day in Southern Arizona, I approach lighting using a broad spectrum SPF 70 sunscreen and I wear a wide brim hat. I’m an outdoor photographer. 98% of the photographs I take are taken on my acreage. The shade of a Palo Verde or Mesquite tree is always nice. A rainy day would be a blessing. I never thought about conceptual goals. Truthfully, I had to look up “Approach lighting to serve conceptual goals, photography.” It does not apply to me.

Flickr: Do you work on multiple projects simultaneously, or focus on one series at a time?

CS: I’ve been working erratically and eccentrically on multiple film and digital photography projects for over 65+ years. I just came across some photos I took of my dog with my Dad’s Rolleicord. I had to be 8 years old when I took it. Here it is 60 years later and I’m still taking pictures of my dog. I still have the Rolleicord.

“Pick a theme and work it to exhaustion… the subject must be something you truly love or truly hate.” Dorothea Lange

Flickr: How has your artistic vision evolved over the years?

CS: I really dislike the phrase “Artistic Vision.” Too many individuals with cameras use it to justify photographs that aren’t very good. If that floats their boat, so be it. So, “How has my photography evolved over the years?” I’ve become much more disciplined. I’m very selective with the subject matter that I photograph. I don’t crop. I don’t use photo editing software. I continue to print my own photographs. I believe its imperative to have a hands on portfolio.

Finding inspiration in our community

Looking to find more photographers who spark creativity through their fine art photography? We asked Flickr Social members to share their fine art inspired photos and here are a few that were shared in the discussion thread along with some thoughts about their photos.

From Flickr member DEDAL_Jaro – Icy surface of frozen methane lake like on Titan moon surface.

From Flickr member Frog Eye Fotos – Beginner photographer here teaching myself, but here’s one I’m proud of. When I look at it I see a great example of the physics at work in the world, while also being something beautiful to look at.

From Flickr member José Miguel Soler Aguas – translated from Spanish – Between Threads and Dreams –In the privacy of her shelter, Selina is seen wrapped in scarlet threads. Each is a fear, a whisper of uncertainty that silently accompanies her. The threads intertwine, forming a network that seems to contain her, but also connects her with something larger than herself. Selina knows that every thread has its counterpart, its opposite. The duality of her existence is manifested in the vibrant tonality of the threads: on the one hand, the fear that holds her back; on the other, the force that pushes her to defy it.

We’ve created a larger Fine Art Photography Explored gallery, so you can continue browsing more of the stunning images shared in Flickr Social. Until next time!