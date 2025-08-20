ICYMI: Flickr News and Updates August 2025

From search tips sure to help you discover incredible photography to celebrating the artists who create it we’ve been busy at Flickr. We created a tutorial to improve your search experience through our latest edition of Flickr Fundamentals, showcased Photographer of the Month, Paul Foster’s stunning portfolio and invited everyone to join our World Photography Day festivities. Here’s your monthly wrap-up!

Flickr Fundamentals Improve Your Searches

Last month, we brought back our Flickr Fundamentals series for another round of tips and tricks to pull up quick results from your Flickr searches. There are more than 10 billion photos on Flickr, with more added every day. Finding just what you are looking for can be a task, which is why we created a guide to improve your search experience. Check out our most recent Flickr Fundamentals: Improve your Flickr Search article and don’t miss the video walkthrough. It will make searching a breeze!

Meet our July Photographer of the Month – Paul Foster

Nominated by Flickr members and catching the eye of our judges, Paul Foster’s sports photography stood out for its dynamic action shots and exceptional timing. Make sure to see just why Paul took home the title of July Photographer of the Month, by scrolling through his Flickr gallery and then give Paul’s Flickr site a follow so you can enjoy his full, action packed collection. Congratulations Paul, thank you for sharing your art and inspiring the Flickr community!

Explore Takeover: Architecture Edition

July’s Explore Takeover was a huge success. With 4,000 replies on the discussion thread, one thing was clear, Flickr members love capturing the fine lines, geometric shapes and impressive feats of architecture old and new. Our structures and architecture themed Explore Takeover went live on July 31st and showcased impressive buildings and structures big and small, from all over the world. It’s not too late to give our July Explore Takeover a scroll. Enjoy this impressive collection today!

Flickr x Oboz Footwear World Photography Day Contest has arrived!

We didn’t mean to bury the lead but we saved some exciting news for last. Our World Photography Day contest has returned and this year we are hosting the party with our friends at Oboz Footwear. Oboz Footwear, hiking footwear makers from Bozeman, Montana love the outdoors just as much as we do, so we teamed up to host a photo contest that will inspire photographers all over the world to share some of their best work.

The winners of this year’s contest will win some pretty amazing prizes from Oboz and the Flickr community will have an opportunity to find some inspiration in your stunning photos. So don’t wait another minute. Join our World Photography Contest group today and add your prize winning photos to the photo pool!

That's a wrap. Thanks for joining us for another recap of all the happenings over at Flickr.

