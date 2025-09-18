In Frame with Flickr: Street Photography Review September 2025

September may be showing you some cooler weather or maybe things are still a bit warm by you but even with the evenings showing up a little earlier each day, photographers are still out capturing photos of their neighborhoods. The cities continue to offer changing scenes just waiting to be documented and the Flickr community is ready to enjoy the views. Enjoy our September edition of In Frame with Flickr – Street Photography Review if you want to see what you may be missing. If you have your own shots to share with the group, drop them into Flickr Social and tag your work so we don’t miss it.

Mexican Independence Day celebrations in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago. by Alek S.

Gone Away by Maxim P.

Fun at a fair by Marko Huovinen

Montreal 20250822-12-Mont Royal Street by JACQUO

Face and age by Samal Tofiq

Documentary by Alan Flowers

Game of Cards by Will Simmonds

Portrait in the street by Richie Photos

Enlightenment by photo&joy

Skate Park at Sunset by helloandyhihi

Grab your camera and discover the magic right outside your door—we’d love to see what you find. Until next time!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.