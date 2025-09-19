Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 9/19/2025

Thanks for joining us in welcoming in the weekend with a new edition of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, featuring some of our favorite shots from Flickr Social. Enjoy these shots and then share some of your own in the Flickr Social group for a chance for your own images to be featured.
Poppies by Foteini Zaglara
Matilde by Giovanni Contarelli
Avalanche Lake – Glacier National Park, MT by Kevin Chang
Dramatic Kate by john.purvis
Horses by Mikael R
Enjoy the weekend!
