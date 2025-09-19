Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 9/19/2025

Thanks for joining us in welcoming in the weekend with a new edition of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, featuring some of our favorite shots from Flickr Social. Enjoy these shots and then share some of your own in the Flickr Social group for a chance for your own images to be featured.

A neat row of starlings by Kacper Mulik

Poppies by Foteini Zaglara

Red Cosmos by Nancy Patterson

Matilde by Giovanni Contarelli

Young Wolf by Samuel Raison

Avalanche Lake – Glacier National Park, MT by Kevin Chang

Dramatic Kate by john.purvis

Horses by Mikael R

Enjoy the weekend!

