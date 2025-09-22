ICYMI: Flickr News and Updates September 2025

Ready to catch up on all things Flickr? This past month has been packed with valuable insights to boost your site engagement, a spotlight on the incredible wildlife photography of Jamin Hunter Taylor, our August Photographer of the Month, and the grand finale of our World Photography Day celebrations. Enjoy this month’s recap and see some of the fun we have coming your way!

Flickr Fundamentals Engagement Unlocked

Our latest edition of Flickr Fundamentals shared some answers to the often asked question, “How do I get more engagement on Flickr?”. We shared some tips and a quick video walk through to shed some light on ways to continue building your community and bringing more engagement to your Flickr site. We’ve shared SEO tips and so much more so make sure to check out the latest Flickr Fundamentals on the Flickr blog today! And make sure to bookmark that page cause we have another round of Flickr Fundamentals coming your way in a few weeks!

Meet our August Photographer of the Month – Jamin Hunter Taylor

We put out a call for Wildlife and Animal photographers for our August Photographer of the Month and were introduced to talented Flickr members from all over the world. Our Photographer of the Month award went to Jamin Hunter Taylor for his wildlife photography which truly captures animals in their elements and provides unique moments where his audience can join him in appreciation for the natural world around him. Visit Jamin’s site and give him a follow so you don’t miss any of his beautiful shots. And enjoy his official Photographer of the Month Flickr gallery to see just why we decided he should take the top spot.

Explore Takeover: August Blues

We love a color themed Explore Takeover so we decided to share some love for the blues in August. Our Flickr Social Takeover discussion thread, saw over 3,500 replies showing that there are endless ways to celebrate the color blue on Flickr. If you missed the colorful celebration, visit our August Explore Takeover today and fave some beautiful blue photos while you’re at it. Then stay tuned for our World Photography Day filled Takeover on Thursday, September, 25th, featuring WPD contest submissions galore.

Flickr x Oboz Footwear World Photography Day Contest Winners!

With a celebration that lasted the entire month of August, into September, we wanted to make sure you all had a chance to check out our World Photography Day wrap up and contest winners announcement. This year we kicked off festivities with a PhotoHike with our friends at Oboz Footwear and ended it by sharing our top picks from our WPD contest. To get the full recap, visit the Flickr blog for all the contest fun. In the meantime, enjoy a scroll through the winning photos.

Congrats again to all of the winners and thanks to Oboz Footwear for some awesome prizes for this year’s contest winners!

That’s all for this month’s recap. Keep an eye on the Flickr blog for updates and more Flickr news as it’s announced. See you next month!

