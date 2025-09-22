Bid for Adventure. Protect What Inspires You

Flickr’s dedication to conservation in honor of nature photographers worldwide continues to drive our mission of building a better world through photography. Much of this work has been accomplished through collaborations with environmentally focused organizations like the Conservation Alliance and 1% for the Planet. Today, we’re excited to introduce you to another group that shares our passion for sustainability, conservation, and community-led initiatives aimed at sustainability and protecting our planet.

Meet the Adventure Travel Conservation Fund (ATCF), an organization created by forward-thinking businesses in the outdoor and adventure travel sectors. ATCF membership signals a commitment to preserving threatened natural spaces, aligning with the conservation values Flickr has championed throughout our advocacy work over the years.

With these shared goals in mind, we’re proud to announce that we’re sponsoring ATCF’s annual auction. Every year, this auction offers incredible trips, top tier gear and unique experiences all available to the highest bidder with the knowledge that every bid will fund community and indigenous led initiatives that further our shared goals for conservation. To date, ATCF has funded 53 conservation projects across 28 destinations with over $800K awarded, and they aim to accomplish even more through funds raised from this year’s auction. We’re excited to help them reach these ambitious goals.

Thanks to their generous donors, this year’s ATCF auction is offering some incredible items up for bidding that you won’t want to miss. Bidding officially opens on Saturday, September 27th which also happens to be World Tourism Day. This auction is a chance to turn your love of travel and photography into tangible support for the communities and ecosystems that make adventure possible. Once the bidding opens, you’ll have until Wednesday, October 22nd to place those bids so get an early look at this year’s awesome auction items on ATCF’s auction site. If you’re looking for a new adventure to bring your camera along for, this auction may be just the opportunity for you.