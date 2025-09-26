Celebrating Conservation: National Public Lands Day

Photographers capture the close relationship between public lands and their craft through the work they share on Flickr each day. Photographing our public lands requires a balance of stepping into a quiet moment in nature as an observer, hoping to capture and share even a fraction of the beauty we see, all while maintaining respect for the land and the wildlife that lives there. Celebrating public lands is something we do year-round at Flickr. Whether it’s through new partnerships and collaborations or by joining projects that support the protection of these spaces we are dedicated to conservation. Today we’re amplifying that message by taking a moment to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

Public Lands Day has been celebrated since 1994 and continues to inspire nature lovers to volunteer their time to help restore and preserve public lands. Whether you’re taking a moment to clean up your favorite local nature preserve or signing up for a larger effort at a nearby National Park, it will take all of us doing our part to protect these precious spaces so they can be enjoyed by future generations. If you’re looking to find a National Public Lands Day event near you, check out the National Parks services official Public Lands Day page.

In honor of the day, as an extra bonus, all national parks that charge an entrance fee will be offering free admission to guests on September 27, 2025. So get out there and help take care of these important places and take some photos while you’re at it! In the meantime, enjoy these shots from some of the Flickr members who already know that our public lands are worth our protection and advocacy.

See you out there!

