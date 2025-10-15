MyFlickrYear: Upload Now, Celebrate Later.

MyFlickrYear is just around the corner, so consider this your official heads-up! If you’ve been meaning to upload those photos sitting on your camera or phone, there’s no better time than now. Get your Flickr page up to date before your yearly recap arrives.

What is MyFlickrYear?

MyFlickrYear is a personalized year-in-review that celebrates your contributions to the world’s most vibrant photo community. It’s full of fun insights, like your top photos, faves, and stats. MyFlickrYear will show you a lovely little wrapped up summary of how your engagement on Flickr has helped you grow within this amazing community of photographers and artists. .

MyFlickrYear, when and where?

MyFlickrYear 2025 is headed your way the first week of December. Your custom report can be easily accessed from your Flickr account, both through the website and mobile-site experience via the stats tab. Once MyFlickrYear is ready, we’ll send you a notification email.

Remember, in order to make sure you receive your personalized MyFlickrYear report, you’ll need to have posted at least one photo to Flickr (private or public) in 2025 and received at least one photo view. If you haven’t uploaded any photos to Flickr this year, it’s not too late! Now’s the time to connect with your community before the year ends, so share those pictures to Flickr asap to make sure you’re part of the fun!!

Looking to share MyFlickrYear?

MyFlickrYear is best when shared. It provides a great way to connect, reflect, and plan future photoshoots. You’ll have the option to easily share MyFlickrYear right to your Photostream as well as other social platforms. To bring the conversation to even more friends, give Flickr a follow on Instagram, share your MyFlickrYear to your Insta site with the hashtag #MyFlickrYear25, Make sure you tag us, @Flickr, because there may be a treat in store for a few lucky ‘sharers’.

Get engaged today!

So now that you know MyFlickrYear is coming your way soon, it’s time to step up your activity on Flickr. MyFlickrYear shows just how important photography and community has been to you this year, so upload those photos you haven’t quite gotten to yet, the Flickr community can’t wait to see them!