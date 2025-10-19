‘RoidWeek Returns: Instant Film, Fall Edition.

Fall in love with instant film.

Polaroid Week, aka ‘RoidWeek’ has returned for its autumnal appearance. Need a quick refresher on ‘RoidWeek? Since 2006, photographers have gathered on Flickr to connect over their shared love of all things instant film. From Polaroid to Fujifilm Instax and beyond, each spring and fall this community-led Flickr group invites photographers to share their favorite instant film creations. Instant film enthusiasts gather for this biannual event not just to share their instant film faves but also to connect with their fellow instant film fans across the globe.

Here are the ‘RoidWeek rules:

The group requests that you submit photos that have not been posted to Flickr before.

Keep your submissions to TWO photos per day throughout the 6 day celebration.

This is a film-only group. No Faux-laroids are accepted. A “faux-laroid” is a digital image that has been edited to look like a simulated, vintage instant photograph .

Participation is encouraged and expected! Sharing your photos is important but you are also encouraged to fave, comment and interact with other group members to help build community and support around a shared love of instant film!

For more group details, make sure to check out the ‘RoidWeek 2025 group. We can’t wait to see your instant magic.