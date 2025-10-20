Flickr Joins 1% for the Planet Auction: Win a Historic 30-Year Pro Account

The planet gives us endless inspiration. Now it’s time to give back. As members of 1% for the Planet, we’re committed to supporting verified environmental causes with 1% of all sales—not just profits. But commitment goes beyond cutting checks—it’s about showing up, taking action, and mobilizing our community. That’s why we’re joining the 2025 1% for the Planet Auction with another historic prize package.

What We’re Offering

A 30-year Flickr Pro account – Three decades of unlimited storage, ad-free browsing, and advanced stats. This is the longest Pro membership we’ve ever offered, and it’s back for a very special cause.

A 1-on-1 portfolio review – Flickr’s Global Brand Manager and accomplished professional photographer Alastair Jolly will provide portfolio review or personalized photography tutorial to elevate your photography.

All proceeds go directly to supporting environmental organizations working to protect the people and planet that inspires us to pick up our cameras in the first place.

Why This Matters

Last year’s Open Spaces Report revealed what we already knew in our hearts: photographers depend on healthy ecosystems to fuel our passions and our livelihoods. When we surveyed 1,767 photographers, 95% agreed that limiting access to open spaces would adversely affect their business or craft. Nine out of ten photographers derived at least a portion of their income from these precious locations. These stats are an important reminder that our work as photographers is directly tied to the health of our planet. When we protect forests, coastlines, deserts, and mountains, we’re protecting the very foundation of our craft.

How to Participate

The auction is live now through November 10. Every bid supports the critical work of environmental organizations vetted by 1% for the Planet. Whether you win or not, you’re making a difference. Bid here!

Can’t participate in the auction? You can still make an impact. Join the Flickr for the Planet group—a vibrant community of conservation and climate-focused photographers using imagery to drive environmental awareness and action. Share your work, participate in campaigns, and connect with photographers who believe, like we do, that photography can save the world.