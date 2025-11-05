Weekly Snap Recap – October 2025





October flew by in a snap, and while we’re moving full steam ahead into November, we wanted to take a moment to spotlight our amazing Flickr Social community and the photos that inspired us last month. So enjoy our October Weekly Snap Recap and scroll through our October Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social galleries to find some inspiration from the photographers in Flickr Social. If you aren’t already over in the group, join us today for a chance to be featured.

Check out the full collection of galleries from October’s Weekly Snapshot features to see some of the great photos being shared to Flickr Social everyday!

header photo credit: Felipe Valduga