Weekly Snap Recap – October 2025


October flew by in a snap, and while we’re moving full steam ahead into November, we wanted to take a moment to spotlight our amazing Flickr Social community and the photos that inspired us last month. So enjoy our October Weekly Snap Recap and scroll through our October Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social galleries to find some inspiration from the photographers in Flickr Social. If you aren’t already over in the group, join us today for a chance to be featured.

October 3rd Weekly Snapshot

Cool “roundy thingy” in Liverpool
Jenise (xv)
Untitled

Oct. 9th Weekly Snapshot

Exhibit 02
Seaweed drying hut
the walker and his double

Oct 16th Weekly Snapshot

Street Dog
Italian Diary (analog) 454 "Birke" - "Birk" - "Betulla"
Dyrehaven 2025.jpg

Oct. 23rd Weekly Snapshot

Soaking wet.
Langbein - Longleg
Sunrise in Champsaur

Oct. 30th Weekly Snapshot

Nymphs
chrissy(2019)
Yellow Jacket Hover Fly

Check out the full collection of galleries from October’s Weekly Snapshot features to see some of the great photos being shared to Flickr Social everyday!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.

header photo credit: Felipe Valduga