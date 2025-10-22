ICYMI News and Updates October 2025

It’s time to see what we’ve been up to at Flickr this past month. From brand new Flickr Fundamentals releases to amazing macro shots from our newest Photographer of the Month, Javier Rupérez, and photowalks with our friends at Fujifilm for the Create with US event in Minneapolis, we’ve been busy! Check out this month’s ICYMI Flickr news recap to get up to speed.

Flickr Fundamentals – A tour of Explore

Our latest edition of Flickr Fundamentals walks you through the ins and outs of our most popular page on Flickr – Explore. Every day, we showcase 500 images on our Explore page. With our Flickr Fundamentals, Explore edition, we shined some light on the different ways Explore is curated and provided some tips to help increase your chances of achieving a moment in the spotlight. Check out the video and then give Explore a visit to see great photography.

Meet September Photographer of the Month – Javier Rupérez

September Photographer of the Month was awarded to incredible macro photographer, Javier Rupérez. Javier creates photography that brings the smallest of creatures into view and allows viewers to see these tiny insects from a perspective we are often not allowed. He says ”My photographs reveal a world that our eyes are not able to see: insects seen as if they are our size”.

We agreed that his photography truly captures the magic and beauty that macro photography provides and we can’t wait for more Flickr members to experience his points of view. Enjoy Javier’s Photographer of the Month gallery and then give his site a follow so you don’t miss any exciting new additions to his Photostream. Congrats, and thanks for sharing your photography on Flickr, Javier!

Flickr Monthly Photo Challenge – Black and White Photography

It’s not too late to join our monthly Photo Challenge fun. This month’s theme is Black and White photography and the submissions are rolling in. It’s not too late to share your B&W pics too! Join us over in the Flickr Monthly Photo Challenge group and upload your photos before the end of the month for a chance to win a year of Flickr Pro and gain some faves and new friends along the way.

If you’d like some inspiration before you get started, check out our September photo challenge winner along with the other shots that caught our eye for last month’s Changing Seasons theme. Visit our September Challenge Highlights gallery!

Fujifilm x Flickr Create with Us Event

Last month we hosted an event with our friends at Fujifilm in the great city of Minneapolis. The Create With Us was an amazing opportunity for image makers to create, learn, and network with industry professionals. We had the pleasure of hosting three community photowalks across the city. We threw in some surprises on our photowalks too. From skateboarders to breakdancers, attendees had some great opportunities to photograph the city in motion all while networking with other photographers. Thanks so much to Fujifilm for such a great event! For anyone who wants to get a heads up on future events or just stay in touch with other Fujifilm enthusiasts, join the Fujifilm Flickr group.

‘Fall RoidWeek is on!

Last but certainly not least, Fall ’RoidWeek 2025 has arrived! 🍂✨ To any instant film fans out there who haven’t already started sharing your pics, it’s time to capture the golden tones and crisp details of autumn with the magic of instant film. Share your favorite shots with the community and revel in the cozy creativity of the season. Join the ‘RoidWeek 2025 group today!

That’s all for this month’s recap. Keep an eye on the Flickr blog for updates and more Flickr news as it’s announced. See you next month!

