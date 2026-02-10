22 Years of Flickr.

Flickr just completed another trip around the sun, and what a year it’s been.

Since our last birthday, you’ve been busy. Uploading, tagging, sharing, connecting. Every photo tells us something about how you see the world, and this year, the story you told was uniquely yours. We also noticed some interesting trends emerging that are already shaping the year ahead.

The year in tags.

Your interests define this community, and Flickr’s 21st year was a banner year for tags, styles, and visual storytelling. Unsurprisingly, “2025” dominated as the most-used tag. But beyond that? Here’s what caught your eye:

You saw the world in color.

Flickr users had a serious thing for colors this year. “Red” jumped 25% since our last birthday and holds the crown at the top, while “green” exploded into second place with a 45% surge. Look through Explore on any given day and you’ll see why: sun-drenched forests, neon-lit streets, jewel-toned macros of dewdrops on leaves. Between our Explore takeovers, the energy of challenge groups, and photographers simply capturing the vibrant world around them, there’s a clear shift happening. With the momentum “green” has been showing, we wouldn’t be surprised if it takes the lead in year 22.

Nature called, and you answered.

“Nature” photography continues to climb year-over-year. But here’s the real story: “Park” just crashed into our top tags list for the first time ever, exploding by 77%. Local green spaces are becoming the unexpected stars of nature photography, proving you don’t need to travel far to find compelling subjects.

The wanderlust was real.

“Travel” photography shot up 17%, and we’re seeing exploration pick up steam across the board. France held court as the most tagged destination, while “Canada” climbed 18%, and both “England” and “Deutschland” jumped 10%. Photographers are exploring far and wide – and something tells us you’re not planning to slow down anytime soon.

The great camera debate continues.

Canon and Nikon are still locked in their decades-long faceoff, but this year the energy feels different. Canon is gaining ground fast with 17% growth, though Nikon still has the edge (but not by much). The distance between them is shrinking, and the next chapter is shaping up to be a close one. Will Canon catch up in year 22? Stay tuned.

What’s in Your Camera Bag

Zooming in on the gear itself, here are the top 10 cameras gaining the most traction this year:

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Sony A7 III Apple iPhone 16 Pro Nikon Z 6II Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Google Pixel 8 Pro Fujifilm X-T5 Olympus E-M1MarkII OM SYSTEM Digital Solutions OM-1 Panasonic DC-G9

The top 10 is nearly split between dedicated cameras and smartphones. Seeing the iPhone 16 Pro holding its own alongside Canon’s professional workhorses and Nikon’s flagship bodies isn’t just a fun data point. It’s proof of what photographers have known all along: sometimes the best camera is the one you have with you.

Camera Finder has more stats, specs, and community discussions around the top new gear, so check it out and keep tagging your gear! Your contributions help the whole community explore what’s out there.

Your evolving style.

Looking at photographic styles, the diversity of this community really shines through. Nature and travel photography dominated as you got outside and explored the world around you. But dig a little deeper and a shift from last year’s street photography dominance emerges: street photographers are still out there capturing candid slices of daily life, but nature, travel, and landscape photography are topping the list. Architecture enthusiasts are finding beauty in built environments. Landscape photographers are chasing perfect light across sweeping vistas. All of these styles jumped by double digits since our last birthday, pointing to continued growth across every genre.

The days you showed up.

Speaking of getting out there and creating, let’s talk about when you were most active.

Two dates stand out from Flickr’s 21st year, and they tell very different stories.

October 21st was upload day. Maybe it was the fall energy kicking in, or maybe you all just finally had a free evening to catch up. Whatever the reason, it was the biggest upload day we saw all year!

But May 17th? That was when you were out there actually shooting. A Saturday in spring when the light was just right, and apparently the entire Flickr community decided to grab their cameras at once. Roughly 32 photos taken every second, all day long. The dedication is real.

Groups on the rise.

The fastest-growing groups tell a story about what brings this community together. Our community loves contests and challenges, and we have the data to prove it.

Our Flickr x Oboz Footwear World Photography Day 2025 contest came out on top – proof that you show up when there’s great photography (and great prizes) involved. Your Best Shot 2025 wasn’t far behind, with the second highest number of new members joining to share their finest work of the year.

But it wasn’t just the big contests. Flickr Social and our Flickr Monthly Photo Challenge group are proving that photographers love a good creative prompt and showing off their work. Theme-based groups like The Fog / The Mist and The Rain are finding their niche with new members who appreciate a moody shot, and the classic groups – like FlickrCentral, Memories & Moments, Beautiful Capture, and In Explore continue to be gathering places for photographers at every level.

Whether it’s structured challenges, genre-specific themes, or just spaces to share and celebrate good work, you’re finding each other and pushing each other to create better photography. At 22 years old, this community is still growing, still connecting, and still inspiring.

Looking ahead.

Flickr’s 21st year brought incredible growth, creativity, and community. But we’re not slowing down. With everything we have planned for our 22nd year – and trust us, there’s a lot (we can’t wait) to share – this next chapter is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

As we look to year 22, we’re hoping to welcome even more photographers into the Pro community. That’s why we’re offering 22% off annual and 2-year subscriptions for new members. It may be our birthday, but you get the gift.

Here’s to 22 years of moments captured, stories shared, and a community that continues to inspire us every single day. Thank you for being here. Thank you for creating. Most of all, thank you for making Flickr what it is: not just a platform, but a community.

Now get out there and make some more magic. We can’t wait to see what you capture next.