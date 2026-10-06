Flickr Admin Field Notes – Issue 01

Issue 01 · Hello, admins
A newsletter for group admins.
Community support for the admins who keep groups thriving.
A note from the team
Welcome to the first issue of Admin Field Notes, built for you, the people who make Flickr groups feel like home. Whether you started your group last month or have been running it for a decade (or two) we are grateful for everything you do to keep the Flickr community engaged and connected. For our very first edition of Admin Field Notes, we’re focused on getting your groups set up and making good first impressions. A warm welcome takes thirty seconds and it’s the single biggest lever you have for turning a new member into a regular. Let’s get started.
— The Flickr Community team
Section 01 · Admin Toolkit
First up, some of the basics about choosing group settings that are a good match for your group.
This issue’s topic
Setting Up Your Flickr Group
Starting a Flickr group takes just a few clicks, but building one that’s still thriving a year from now starts with some key decisions made before your first member arrives. In this article, we walk through a few of them, including: who can find your group, what to expect from members, and how to introduce your group to someone scrolling past, so you can head off moderation headaches before they start.
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Frequently asked
Do I need to approve every photo before it’s added?
Not always, pre-approval in a queue slows momentum. Consider more of a light-touch moderation like some regular spot checking instead of a full approval queue, unless spam has been a real problem. You can always make adjustments to this as you go along. If spam or off topic content becomes an issue, adding an approval queue is a quick change.
How do I get people to post instead of just lurk?
Lower the bar for the first post. A themed prompt like, share your first photo taken this year, is easier to act on than an open, less specific, invitation. Also, when you notice new members are posting, give them a fave or comment to help welcome their content to your group.
What should actually be in my group rules?
Keep it to a few short rules focused on what you want, not just what’s banned. Visit the Flickr blog to find more details on rules that work.
02 · A place for you
Introducing a new home for Flickr Group Admins
Welcome to Flickr Group Admin HQ, a space we’ve created just for Flickr Group Admins. This group exists for you, the admins who keep Flickr Groups running. You set the tone, keep discussions welcoming, manage photo queues, handle the challenging edge cases, and show up consistently. That work is a central part of what makes Flickr’s communities feel like communities, and it deserves a support system of its own. In this group, you can trade notes, ask questions, share what’s working (and what isn’t), and connect with people who understand the job of an admin because they’re doing it too. To kick things off, stop by the group and introduce yourself.
Give this a try · Win a year of Flickr Pro
Post a pinned welcome message in your group, then reply to one new member’s post from the last two weeks with a personal comment.
Deadline: November 6th.
Proof: Reply to this issue’s discussion thread with a link to your welcome/introduction thread. It might help shed some light for other admins on what’s working well for you.
Draw: One winner drawn at random will be announced in the Admin HQ Group.
03 · From the blog
Highlights from the latest installment of The Admin Resource Hub, our blog series for group admins.
Admin Resource Hub · Part 2
Building Your Team
Running a group solo works fine, right until it doesn’t. That’s why we’re talking about the importance of building your dream team of mods and co-admins to keep your group’s momentum going.
Knowing when it’s time
A photo queue that’s piling up, discussion questions going unanswered, or a wave of new members you no longer recognize are all signs it’s time for some help. Ask early, while things are still manageable, so there’s room to show your new moderators or admins how you’d like the group to run.
What to look for in a moderator
Your best mods are often your most consistent members: people who already know the group’s rhythm, leave kind and constructive feedback, extra perk is if they are around during hours you’re not. Many won’t volunteer, so don’t be shy about asking.
Ready to make it official?
Head to the Administration tab in your group, click Manage your members, and select Promote next to their name. Choose Admin or Moderator, then save your changes.
04 · Community pulse
Our first open question.
Every issue we’ll ask one question and feature some of our favorites answers in the next one. Since this is Issue 01, there’s nothing to look back on yet, so let’s start the loop. Drop your answer in the Flickr Admin HQ group and we’ll feature our favorites in Issue 02.
This issue’s question
What’s the first thing you do to make a new member feel welcome?
Reply in the Flickr Admin HQ thread. We’ll feature the best answers in Issue 02.
See you in Issue 02.
Thanks for being the heart of the community