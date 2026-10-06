Flickr Admin Field Notes – Issue 01

Welcome to the first issue of Admin Field Notes, built for you, the people who make Flickr groups feel like home. Whether you started your group last month or have been running it for a decade (or two) we are grateful for everything you do to keep the Flickr community engaged and connected. For our very first edition of Admin Field Notes, we’re focused on getting your groups set up and making good first impressions. A warm welcome takes thirty seconds and it’s the single biggest lever you have for turning a new member into a regular. Let’s get started.

Section 01 · Admin Toolkit

First up, some of the basics about choosing group settings that are a good match for your group.

This issue’s topic

Setting Up Your Flickr Group

Starting a Flickr group takes just a few clicks, but building one that’s still thriving a year from now starts with some key decisions made before your first member arrives. In this article, we walk through a few of them, including: who can find your group, what to expect from members, and how to introduce your group to someone scrolling past, so you can head off moderation headaches before they start.

1 Be intentional when choosing your privacy setting. Public groups are great for growth and discoverability, Invite-Only offers a happy middle ground, and Private keeps things tight-knit for clubs and close collaborators. Choose your setting carefully, since switching from public to private can’t be undone. 2 Keep your rules short and enforceable. Two or three focused rules that lead with the spirit of your group will stick with members far better than a long list. Be specific about what’s off-topic, and let people know what happens when a discussion or photo doesn’t match with the groups purpose. 3 Make your description do double duty. Your description is a first impression for potential members and a reference point for you when a post doesn’t belong. Name your niche down to the details, say who the group is for, and mention any weekly themes or monthly challenges so it reads like an invitation.

Frequently asked

Do I need to approve every photo before it’s added?

Not always, pre-approval in a queue slows momentum. Consider more of a light-touch moderation like some regular spot checking instead of a full approval queue, unless spam has been a real problem. You can always make adjustments to this as you go along. If spam or off topic content becomes an issue, adding an approval queue is a quick change.

How do I get people to post instead of just lurk?

Lower the bar for the first post. A themed prompt like, share your first photo taken this year, is easier to act on than an open, less specific, invitation. Also, when you notice new members are posting, give them a fave or comment to help welcome their content to your group.

What should actually be in my group rules?

Keep it to a few short rules focused on what you want, not just what’s banned. Visit the Flickr blog to find more details on rules that work.

Read the full article on the Flickr blog ›