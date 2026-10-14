In Frame with Flickr – Autumn in the City

Autumn has arrived in the city and with its arrival photographers are out capturing those moments of golden light, crunchy leaves and photos that somehow capture the crisp fresh air. Street photographers know how to make the most of this season with such a wide color palette available at their fingertips. Grab your coziest layers and join us as we explore autumn in the city.
秋日街道 street in fall. © Great Han
Autumn © Enric Fradera
The autumn ritual Qingdao, October 2023. This is China. © Gauthier Delecroix – 郭天
Fall. © dananguyen
Joggers. Under 110th Street Arch Central Park Mountcliff Arch on the Northwest corner of the park. © b k
Sefton Park. Autumn light. © AJP
Hope you feel a bit inspired by the crunchy leaves and the cool breeze. See you next time!
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