In Frame with Flickr – Autumn in the City

Autumn has arrived in the city and with its arrival photographers are out capturing those moments of golden light, crunchy leaves and photos that somehow capture the crisp fresh air. Street photographers know how to make the most of this season with such a wide color palette available at their fingertips. Grab your coziest layers and join us as we explore autumn in the city.

秋日街道 street in fall. © Great Han

Tripla mushrooms © Safa Hovinen

Autumn © Enric Fradera

Against the drops #1 © Le Tchétché

the kiss (Wiesn 2026) © Michael Teuber

The autumn ritual Qingdao, October 2023. This is China. © Gauthier Delecroix – 郭天

Giant soap bubbles, Avenue of the Elms, Central Park Mall. © David McSpadden

Fall. © dananguyen

Of Autumn and Friendship. © Andrada Radu

Joggers. Under 110th Street Arch Central Park Mountcliff Arch on the Northwest corner of the park. © b k

Doggy Bag. A man carries his dog on his back during the Annual Apple Fest that goes from Sunny Side Ave to Lawrence Ave. on Lincoln Ave. @ SHYCITYNikon

Sefton Park. Autumn light. © AJP

Hope you feel a bit inspired by the crunchy leaves and the cool breeze. See you next time!