ICYMI: News and Updates October 2026

October is in full swing, which means it’s time for another quick recap of what’s happening at Flickr. This month, we’re looking forward to seeing some of you at Fujikina in NYC, and we’ve got a few special treats lined up for the Group Admins in our community. Instant film fans, ‘RoidWeek is just around the corner. Plus, we’ve got a quick call-out for this month’s Explore Takeover theme. There’s plenty to cover, so come along with this edition of ICYMI Release Notes for all the details.

Flickr @ Fujikina NYC

Come find Flickr at Fujikina this weekend in NYC! We’re celebrating 200 years of photography. Stop by the Flickr booth to check out photos from your Flickr community, plus enter a photo contest for a chance to win some awesome prizes! Come see us at the Fujikina Street Fair, booth 13!

Admin HQ: A new gathering spot for group admins

Introducing our Official Flickr Group Admin HQ, a space we’ve created just for admins. Group admins set the tone, keep discussions welcoming, manage photo queues, handle the challenging edge cases, and show up consistently. We know that work is a central part of what makes Flickr’s communities feel like communities which is why we created Admin HQ which we hope will be used as a support system for our group admins. If you’re a Flickr Group Admin, we invite you to head on over to the group today and join the community there. We can’t wait to share tips, network and learn more about all of the amazing Flickr groups we haven’t discovered yet. See you there!

Group Admin Field Notes

Last month we kicked off our Admin Resource Hub Series, a collection of articles, including our brand new Field Notes Newsletter, that will focus on building and running great Flickr groups. We know Flickr groups are where the heart of the Flickr community comes to life and we want to make sure admins know they are supported and also share some tips for members who are thinking about starting off their own group. The first two articles and Issue 01 of our newsletter are up on the Flickr blog now so check them out. And stay tuned because we have more admin focused content and support coming soon!

RoidWeek has arrived!

It’s time to get out those instant film cameras because Autumn RoidWeek starts Sunday, October 18th. If you don’t know the drill yet, RoidWeek is a biannual celebration of instant film and is a great way to connect with instant film fans on Flickr.

‘RoidWeek rule refresher:

The photo pool is open from October 18th to October 23rd.

Submit photos that haven’t been shared to Flickr before.

Keep your submissions to TWO photos per day throughout the 6 day event.

This is a film-only group. No Faux-laroids are accepted. A “faux-laroid” is a digital image edited to look like an instant photograph.

Participation is encouraged! Sharing your photos is important but you’re encouraged to fave, comment and interact with other group members to help build community. Join RoidWeek 2026 for instant fun!

Explore moments frozen in time

This month’s Explore Takeover calls for photos that feel like they were paused, mid-story. We’re thinking empty diners with chairs still up, a rusty car in the middle of a lush green forest, shots of abandoned places. Those silent moments that hold history, life and are now quietly paused between what it was and what it’s going to become. We’re looking for photos that might have an eerie vibe but a tinge of beauty and fantasy as well. Our Explore Takeover is happening on Thursday, October 29th which means there’s plenty of time to add your own photos to the Flickr Social thread, for a chance to be featured in our staff curated Explore this month.

That’s all for this month’s recap. 🎃 Happy Halloween, see you in November!