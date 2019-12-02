NOW OPEN – Enter Your Best Shot 2019!

It’s finally here! We’ve just opened the Your Best Shot 2019 Group to submissions and will be accepting submissions through January 6. You can only submit one SAFE photo that was uploaded to Flickr in 2019, so take your time to find your favorite shot. Five awesome winners, chosen by Flickr staff, will each receive a $200 Blurb gift card. The Group is open to all Flickr members.

Throughout December, we’ll curate your submissions and share themed Flickr galleries. Our favorites from each gallery will be featured on the Flickr blog and social-media channels through early 2020. We encourage you to join the group, curate your own galleries, and celebrate the best of 2019 with the Flickr community. Remember, this is more than a contest, it is an opportunity to enjoy great photography.

As always, be sure to read the group rules before submitting.