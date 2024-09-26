Inktober 2024 is headed this way!

Artist credits: Béliza Mendes, Josh Beck and Delphine Delorme

A challenge awaits!

Attention artists and illustrators, it’s time for our annual autumnal challenge where artists all over the world participate in a daily drawing challenge! The Flickr community is full of all different types of art, and Inktober is the time for those gifted with a pen to shine.

Inktober was started in 2009 by illustrator and animator Jake Parker as a way for him to create a routine of making time to practice and develop his drawing skills. Today, it is celebrated all over the world and every year a community of Flickr members join in on the fun in a community-led Inktober Flickr group.

How to participate?

This challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate: all drawing abilities welcome! The goal of the Inktober 2024 Flickr group is that you use the listed themes as inspiration for your daily creations and then share a new drawing to the group every day of October. Drawings will be accepted into the group starting Tuesday, October 1st.

Sound like fun? Make sure to join this year’s Inktober 2024 group, read through the rules and get ready to connect with pen-loving Flickr members from all over the world. We’re looking forward to seeing your creations! Hope to see you in Inktober 2024 and Happy Fall!

