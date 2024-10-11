Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 10/11/2024

Les cyprès chauves - Little Cypress

“Les cyprès chauves – Little Cypress” – Paul PORRAL

DO1110055~3

Untitled – No_Direction_Home

October 7 Extreme Closeup

“October 7 Extreme Closeup” – Larraine Leslie

Am Löwenbrunnen ( Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social 10-11-2024)

“Am Löwenbrunnen” – Moni Bordt

Illuminating Light

“Illuminating Light” – Hilary Bralove

Three states

“Three states” – Peter Hungerford

Salinas de Addaia, Menorca 2023

” Salinas de Addaia, Menorca 2023″ – Arianna Rosso

Kid Bastien's Camelia Band, 1970

“Kid Bastien’s Camelia Band, 1970” – Charles Dobie

