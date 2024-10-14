Indigenous Peoples’ Day – Solidarity in conservation

Today we observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day which is celebrated the second Monday of October, in the United States. This day was created as a way to honor the history and culture of the first people who inhabited the US as well as the tribes and communities that continue to call this land home. As a community of photographers, we see the beauty and awe that the natural land holds and understand the importance of the significant roles that Indigenous communities play as stewards of these lands.

Our friends at the Conservation Alliance understand this as well, which is why they work tirelessly at raising awareness around so many indigenous-backed and indigenous-led campaigns. The Conservation Alliance funds grant programs that help support projects that are designed to further protect these sacred places and conserve the integrity of these unique spaces. In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we wanted to share a few of those projects with you along with photos of these beautiful areas, from the Flickr community.

Klickitat Oaks

The first phase of the Klickitat Oaks project focuses on an area in south-central Washington state above the Klickitat River. There are multiple phases to this project that will ultimately help conserve around 8,000 acres of land between the Yakama Indian Reservation and the Columbia River. Progress in this project will work towards the Tribe’s goal of reconnecting their reservation to the river. Learn more about the Yakama Nation and how their rich legacy in wildlife management and fisheries ties to the goal of reconnecting the reservation to the river.

Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument Management Plan

The Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument is located north of San Francisco and encompasses an area of over 340,000 acres. The campaign to protect this area through National Monument designation was headed by the conservation organization, Tuleyome. More than 30 tribes call the lands within this area home, with cultural ties spanning back generations. Some of the Tribes connected to this area include the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, the Kletsel Dehe Band of Wintun Indians, and the Cachil Dehe Band of Wintun Indians. Read more about the National Monument Designation and its expansion. And then learn about the work being done through the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument Management Plan.

Protecting the Western Arctic

Across the northern slope of Alaska lies an enormous area of public land known as the Western Arctic. The biodiversity of this large expanse of land is considered globally significant as it encompasses unique habitats and large amounts of wildlife from migratory birds, to polar bears and caribou. This land has been home to the Iñupiat people for thousands of years. Its protection and conservation affects the lives of many Indigenous communities and the diverse ecosystem around them. Learn more here about the long term plan for preserving these lands and don’t miss our recent film release ”Igiugig- Protect Alaska’s Homelands – A film by Flickr” for a first hand account from the people who call Alaska home.

In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day we hope you’ll take some time to learn more about these beautiful lands and the efforts being made to protect them. Share what you have learned with others and if you have any photos from visits to these breathtaking landscapes, make sure to tag them and share them on Flickr!