Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 10/18/2024

Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social

“Before the Aurora” – Mark Hunter

“Fruit vendor on Dal Lake, Kashmir, India” – Anand Deshpande

“Water drops” – Alison Halliday

“Dawn Chorus” – Don Benny

“The other side of the lens.” – Neil Moralee

“Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral” – Allen Price

“C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS)” – john vermette

“Against the sky” – Marie Salmeron-Serrano

