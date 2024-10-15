MyFlickrYear is coming!

With the holiday season fast approaching, we wanted to take a moment to remind you all that MyFlickrYear is also right around the corner. If you haven’t added new photos to your Flickr site recently, now’s the time to get your site up to date, before your awesome yearly recap arrives.

What is MyFlickrYear?

MyFlickrYear is a custom annual report that shows off all the ways you helped contribute to the world’s greatest photo community in the past year. This year, we’ve added even more stats! Along with your most notable achievements from 2024 like most popular photos, fave stats, comments, and views, you’ll have even more info about your year on Flickr like the total number of photos Explored and total number of uploads.

When can you view MyFlickrYear? And where?

MyFlickrYear 2024 will be available the first week of December! In order to make sure you receive your personalized MyFlickrYear report, you’ll need to have posted at least one photo to Flickr (private or public) in 2024 and have received at least one photo view. If you meet those requirements, then you will receive a MyFlickrYear report.

You can access MyFlickrYear from your Flickr account through the website and mobile-site experience via the stats tab. Just a heads up, MyFlickrYear isn’t currently available through the app. You’ll receive an email letting you know when MyFlickrYear is ready so you won’t miss out on the fun. If you haven’t uploaded any photos to Flickr this year, now’s the time to connect with your community before the year ends!

Can you share MyFlickrYear!

Yes! Flickr is all about community and engagement. MyFlickrYear is a great way to connect with other active Flickr members. You’ll have the option to easily share your MyFlickrYear stats on your Photostream and you’ll also be able to share those stats to your socials. To bring the conversation to even more Flickr members, make sure to use the hashtag #MyFlickrYear24.

Get engaged today!

This is the moment to step up your activity on Flickr, to ensure your MyFlickrYear stats show just how important photography and community has been to you this year. So upload those photos you’ve been editing—shots of those summer get-togethers, photo challenges, and amazing vacations, anything goes!. We can’t wait to see what our community has been up to.

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.