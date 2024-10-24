Flickr Group Feature – Focus on Film

Earlier this month, we announced our Explore Takeover theme – Film photography. While digital photography is a majority of what we see shared on Flickr these days, analog photography, whether it is scans of expired film, slides, instant film or anything else in between, is alive and thriving in the Flickr community. Every year, there is a community-led biannual event focused specifically on instant film photography, called ‘RoidWeek. And that is just one example of the many ways that the film photography community comes together to celebrate and honor this beloved medium on Flickr. To continue the celebration we want to introduce you to several Flickr groups where photographers share and discuss film photography on the regular. Make sure to check these out and find your film loving community!

This group boasts over 46K members who have shared an impressive 2.6 million photos since its beginning back in 2007. Here you are encouraged to share your film photos and discuss all things analog. Debates about digital photography vs film photography are discouraged though. Just bring your passion for film and come together with likeminded photographers. If you find yourself agreeing with the notion that ‘Film is not Dead’, then you just may find your community here!

The film for friday group was started in 2011. Besides making sure your contributions are film photos, the other rule is to add your photos to the group on Fridays only. So TGIF, cause film is for Friday. You can find a place here to hone your skills in film photography and see how those film focused skills also help to improve your digital photography. Scroll through the photo pool of over 31K photos and find your inspiration!

The name is a giveaway, this group is for Kodak fans. There are even specific Kodak film tags provided that members are encouraged to add to their uploads, to further nerd out in this group. I Shoot Kodak Film is an oldie but a goodie, having started up in the early Flickr days, back in 2006. The photo pool is getting close to 1 million submissions. If you want to give this group a try, keep in mind there is a 5 photo per day limit, Kodak film photos only, and remember to use those tags made available in the group description to contribute to the community.

These are just a few of the many film focused groups on Flickr. We hope you’ll check them out and find a group to call home for your own analog creations. Make sure to stay tuned for our film themed Explore Takeover, going live on Thursday, October 31st!

