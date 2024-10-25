Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 10/25/2024

The weekend is ahead and it’s time for another installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social ! The Flickr Social group is a great place to enjoy a diverse collection of photos from photographers all over the world. Every week we highlight some of our favorite photos from the group here on the Flickr blog. Interested in having your own photos featured? Make sure to join the Flickr Social group and start sharing your photos to the photo pool!

“On a Soggy Day” – Paul R. Sanchez

“Cute Aggressor” – Calle Söderberg

“Whispers Across Silent Waters” – Foteini Zaglara

“Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier” – Jim Frazier

“Horsing Around” – Hope Spicer

“kiss of life” – Okan Koşar

“Reindeer in the cloud” – Jim Williams

Untitled – Gines Carvajal

Have a great weekend!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.