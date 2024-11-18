Flickr at the 1% for the Planet Global Summit 2024

1% for the Planet Global Summit 2024 Recap

From October 15-17, 2024, the Flickr team dove into action at the 1% for the Planet Global Summit in sunny San Diego, California. This annual gathering brought together a powerhouse mix of environmental advocates, impact-driven businesses, and organizations—all fired up to make a real difference.

The Summit was packed with chances to connect, swap ideas, and fuel some serious inspiration for a sustainable future. We were thrilled to jump in and contribute to the movement in our own bold, creative ways!

A Hands-On Photowalk: Capturing Nature with Mobile Photography

As a platform built on the art of photography, we’re all about helping our community capture the world—especially the stunning natural beauty we’re all working to protect. So, naturally, we couldn’t resist hosting a photowalk for Summit attendees, where we dished out pro tips and tricks for mobile photography. Attendees got to explore the picturesque surroundings and hone their photography skills.

Hosting the 1% for the Planet Summit Awards and Reception

We were also thrilled to be the official host of this year’s 1% for the Planet Summit Awards, celebrating members and environmental partners who have gone above and beyond in their commitments. These awards honored the incredible work being done in 1% for the Planet’s core areas: rights to nature, conservation and restoration, resilient communities, and just economies. The energy in the room was electric, with a shared sense of purpose that was truly inspiring.

Prior to the awards ceremony, we hosted a reception where attendees could unwind, connect, and, of course, take photos! Our photobooth was a hit – attendees posed with their teams, shared laughs, and captured some great memories. Check out the photos!

And the Flickr Ads Sweepstakes Winner Is…



During the Summit Awards, Flickr ran an exciting sweepstakes offering a Flickr Ads package—giving brands a unique opportunity to amplify their environmental message. We’re thrilled to announce that Rabble Wine Company is the lucky winner! We can’t wait to see their brand shine on Flickr and inspire others to take bold steps for the planet.

A Panel on Environmental Action: Spotlight on Restoration and Conservation

Our very own COO and President, Ben MacAskill, took the stage to participate in a panel focused on impactful environmental action. Ben discussed the initiatives Flickr has championed, including our ongoing partnership with The Conservation Alliance and our work on the Alaska D-1 film and the Mobilizing for Monuments project.

The panel explored diverse approaches to environmental stewardship, featuring members from a range of industries, sizes, and goals. It highlighted how each business can align their unique values with impactful giving strategies that create lasting change.

Looking Forward Together

The Summit was a powerful reminder of how collective action is the secret sauce to preserving our planet for generations to come. When we align our efforts with shared values, the impact is real—and, as we saw, it’s often driven by creativity and bold, actionable steps.

Want to make a difference? Head over to 1% for the Planet’s website and discover how you can sync your business and giving strategies to support a more sustainable future. Let’s keep pushing forward, using the power of community, creativity, and unwavering commitment to create a world where both people and planet can thrive.

Also, don’t miss this interview with 1% for the Planet CEO Kate Williams and TWiP’s (This Week in Photo) own Frederick Van Johnson where she discusses working with Flickr and other businesses to drive global change.