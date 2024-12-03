MyFlickrYear 2024 is here!

MyFlickYear has arrived! If you’ve posted to Flickr this past year, you now have access to a full rundown of your contributions to this wonderful community we call home. To check out yours, visit your stats tab on your Flickr site or look for one of the banners that appear in your Flickr account starting today. Your stats are a click away!

Share the good news

After checking out your stats, we invite you to share your MyFlickrYear report to your Flickr Photostream and wherever you connect with friends and family online. The ‘Share’ button on your MyFlickrYear page will make sharing your stats seamless. Make sure to use the hashtag #MyFlickrYear24 when sharing, and compare your milestones with Flickr members around the world.

Print this shot!

MyFlickrYear shares a wide array of stats with you including your most faved photo. This year, with help from our friends at world-class print lab Bay Photo, we’re providing a quick and easy way to print that awesome shot! Find the ‘Print this Shot’ link on your MyFlickrYear page and treat yourself to a gorgeous metal print for 25% off!

Have MyFlickrYear questions?

Read our FAQs or reach out to our Support team directly here. We’re looking forward to celebrating another Flickr year with you! If you’re interested in having access to even more advanced stats on your photos throughout the upcoming year, sign up for Pro today and save 20% through January 3rd (available for new subscribers)!