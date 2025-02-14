Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 2/14/2025

Hello, Friday! Need some inspiration to get the weekend started? Make sure to check out this week’s Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Every week we feature some of the photos that caught our eye while we scrolled the Flickr Social group. If you aren’t already a part of this inspiring group of photographers and creators, we hope you’ll join us over there and share your work. We’d love to see what you are creating!

“Elle est jolie…elle est drôle Léa.” – Le temps à Soi

“Winter wonderland” – Thorsten Aurin

“Inês on film” – spectrum 108

“A California Scrub Jay in the countryside” – Hari K Patibanda

Untitled – Louise LeGresley

“Richelle Gemini” – Grexsys Photo

“Donut” – Megan Tollefson

“Celebrating” – Roman Verner

See you next week!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.