Community awaits on Flickr – Find it on Discover!

Flickr groups are where ideas spark, connections thrive, and stunning photos come to light. To put it simply, Flickr groups are the heart of the Flickr community and because they are so important, we’ve designed a new page that will make it even easier for you to find groups that are a great match. Get ready to explore, engage, and connect like never before. Introducing our new Discover page!

The Discover page makes it a breeze to locate Flickr groups based on your favorite interests. To take this new tool for a test drive, click on Explore in the navigation bar of your site. Click on What’s new and you’ll be presented with a variety of categories to help you refine your search. To filter your search results further, click on the drop down menus to reveal subcategories. Find one that sparks your interest? Follow the view group link to take a stroll over to the group landing page and see if it’s a match, then click that join button to seal the deal. Now you’re ready to start connecting with communities that share your love for photography!

With Flickr groups being such a powerful driving force in engagement on Flickr, tools like the Discover page are integral to using Flickr as your hub for photography and connection. The Flickr community is passionate, diverse and talented and a quick visit to any of these groups will provide you with endless inspiration and possibilities to grow and connect with other photographers. Enjoy the journey and find your community!

