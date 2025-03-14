Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 3/14/2025

It’s Friday and we’ve made it to the weekend! It’s time to check out some of the shots that caught our eye in this week’s Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. If you missed that gorgeous lunar eclipse last night, scroll all the way down for a breathtaking view. Every week we feature some of our favorite photos from the Flickr Social group. If you aren’t already a part of this inspiring group of photographers and creators, we hope you’ll join us!
The purity of innocence by Fieger Photography (Nica)
Gabriel by christilou1
Blues by Wildlife & Nature Photography
Bookworm by Arpad Kiss
Growing by Kevin Delajoud
Lune de Sang.Eclipse de lune Mars 2025 by Florius QUIMBERT
See you next week!
Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.