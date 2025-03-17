Partnering with Black Women Photographers to Elevate Black Creatives

The Spaces We Occupy

Flickr and the Black Women Photographers community are joining forces for round three of our groundbreaking grant!

The grant includes $5,000 for the recipient to grow their craft, as well as a two-year Flickr Pro membership, and a one-year SmugMug Pro membership.

Ten additional recipients will each receive a one-year Flickr Pro membership and one-year SmugMug Pro membership.

Wanna join? Here’s how to to apply!

Applications will close on April 14, 2025. Please apply and spread the word before the deadline!

This grant is open to Black women and non-binary photographers who are members – new and old – of Black Women Photographers and Flickr. The grant recipient will be selected by Polly Irungu, the founder of BWP; Genesis Falls, an esteemed member of both BWP and Flickr and winner of the 2023 grant; MacKenzie Joslin along with the Flickr Community team; and Frederick Van Johnson from This Week in Photo.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!

Black Women Photographers – A Community

Over the last few years, we’ve had the opportunity to work directly with Polly Irungu, founder of Black Women Photographers, as well as get to know members of the BWP community and learn more about their work. Founded by Polly Irungu, and launched in July of 2020, Black Women Photographers (BWP) is a global community, directory, and hub of over 2,100 Black and African women creatives, spanning over 60 countries and 35+ U.S. states.

Black Women Photographers is a home for Black women to receive proper recognition, and, most importantly, get hired. Dedicated to providing a resource for the industry’s gatekeepers, it supports its members through promoting their work through an active database distributed to photo editors, directors, curators, and art buyers. The collective also offers free educational resources such as regular programming of webinars, workshops, training, grants, and portfolio reviews. To date, BWP has provided over $185,000 in financial grants to Black creatives.

If you’re a Black woman photographer looking to connect with a larger community, you can learn more and apply to be part of Black Women Photographers. And if you’re new to Flickr, we’re here to help you get started! Check out Flickr 101 and say hello in the Black Women Photographers group.

Note: The photo included in this blog post and in communications about this grant was taken by Genesis Falls. You can see her work on Flickr and Instagram.