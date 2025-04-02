Introducing: Flickr’s Photographer of the Month

At Flickr, celebrating and amplifying the work of our photographers isn’t just something we do—it’s at the heart of our mission. Every day, we shine a spotlight on the talent that makes Flickr the most incredible photography community in the world. Now, we’re taking that mission even further with Photographer of the Month—a new way to showcase the artists who inspire us all.

And here’s where you come in! Since this award is all about our amazing Flickr community, we need your help in choosing who should be in the spotlight. Know a photographer whose work deserves to be front and center? Tell us who they are—we’re all ears!

Celebrate inspiring photographers!

With millions of Flickr members based all over the world, choosing only one each month is no easy task, so we will be counting on your nominations each month to help us! Some things to consider when nominating someone:

Are they active Flickr members? Have they shared photos or engaged in the Flickr community within the last 3 months?

Each month will have a theme . Make sure your nominee is a match with that theme. We want to do our best to feature as many genres of photography as possible, but there are only 12 months in a year. Keep in mind there will be an ‘Open’ theme added to the mix for photographers who maybe don’t fit into any other category.

Think about what makes your nominee’s work special to you. What makes them stand out? Sharing this information when you make nominations to the Flickr Social discussion thread will help us out!

What they’ll win

Being crowned Photographer of the Month comes with some seriously awesome perks! Winners will be featured in a Flickr blog post, get a custom-curated Flickr gallery showcasing their favorite shots, and take the spotlight on Flickr’s official social pages. Oh, and let’s not forget the ultimate bragging rights—a special badge to proudly display on their personal Flickr site.

But wait, there’s more! Not only does the winning photographer score a free year of Flickr Pro, but so does the first person who nominated them! Because lifting up your community should be rewarded, too.

How to nominate a photographer

Every month (as close to the 1st as we can get), we’ll kick off a discussion thread in the Flickr Social group where you can submit your nominations. It’s super easy! Just double-check the criteria above, then drop a photo or a link to your nominee’s Flickr site.

Want to give your pick an extra boost? Tell us why they’re awesome! A sentence or two about what makes their work stand out can go a long way. At the end of each month, we’ll announce the winner and make sure they get the spotlight—and the celebration—they deserve!

Lights, camera, action – Photographer of the Month kicks off TODAY!!

No time like the present, right? We’re officially launching Photographer of the Month, and we’re starting with a celebration of film photography! Inspired by the stunning collection we curated during last October’s film-focused Explore Takeover, we’re honoring film photographers for our very first award.

So, film lovers—this is your moment! Know a film photographer whose work deserves the spotlight? Check the criteria, then drop your nomination in today’s Flickr Social discussion. Let’s give these artists the recognition they deserve!