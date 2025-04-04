Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 4/4/2025

Welcome back for another round of inspiring photos from Flickr Social. Check out some of the photos that caught our eye in this week’s Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Every week we feature some of our favorite photos from the Flickr Social group here on the Flickr blog. If you aren’t already a part of this inspiring group of photographers and creators, we hope you’ll join us!

Curious by Robert Streithorst

new life by Mathilda LeLapin

Japan city life by lai king yin

Friends Forever by Michael Kerick

My Favorite Thing is Artists by Kirstie

World Oceans Day by Brad

Kate by kikkomurr.ru

Close-up…. by Kevin Povenz

Have a great weekend!

